Sovereignty has won five of six starts in 2025, including three Grade 1 races. The Into Mischief colt’s most recent start was a win in the Grade 1 DraftKings Travers Stakes in August (shown above), which followed wins in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Belmont Stakes (G1), and Jim Dandy Stakes (G2). Photo: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – November 4, 2025

Week 41 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through November 2. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (24)3-C6-5-1-02721
2FOREVER YOUNG (3)4-C4-3-0-123619
3SIERRA LEONE (1)4-C5-1-3-12174
4FIERCENESS4-C5-2-1-11542
5NYSOS4-C4-3-1-01369
6JOURNALISM3-C8-4-3-01015
7TED NOFFEY2-C4-4-0-05914
8BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0587
9REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G8-5-1-1516
10BENTORNATO4-R2-2-0-050N/A

Other horses receiving votes: NOTABLE SPEECH (47), MINDFRAME (35), SCYLLA (25), THORPEDO ANNA (24), SHISOSPICY (20), ETHICAL DIAMOND (13), NITROGEN (9), SHE FEELS PRETTY (9), FORMIDABLE MAN (5), SPLENDORA (4), RAGING TORRENT (4), CY FAIR (4), GEZORA (3), SUPER CORREDORA (3), BAEZA (1)

Votes by Voter