NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – November 4, 2025

Week 41 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through November 2. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (24) 3-C 6-5-1-0 272 1 2 FOREVER YOUNG (3) 4-C 4-3-0-1 236 19 3 SIERRA LEONE (1) 4-C 5-1-3-1 217 4 4 FIERCENESS 4-C 5-2-1-1 154 2 5 NYSOS 4-C 4-3-1-0 136 9 6 JOURNALISM 3-C 8-4-3-0 101 5 7 TED NOFFEY 2-C 4-4-0-0 59 14 8 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 5-4-0-0 58 7 9 REBEL'S ROMANCE 7-G 8-5-1-1 51 6 10 BENTORNATO 4-R 2-2-0-0 50 N/A

Other horses receiving votes: NOTABLE SPEECH (47), MINDFRAME (35), SCYLLA (25), THORPEDO ANNA (24), SHISOSPICY (20), ETHICAL DIAMOND (13), NITROGEN (9), SHE FEELS PRETTY (9), FORMIDABLE MAN (5), SPLENDORA (4), RAGING TORRENT (4), CY FAIR (4), GEZORA (3), SUPER CORREDORA (3), BAEZA (1)