Sovereignty’s 10-length Travers Stakes (G1) win leaves jockey Junior Alvarado smiling as the tandem nears the wire. The Godolphin bred and owned son of Into Mischief colt is conditioned by Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Angelo Lieto

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 25, 2025

Week 31 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 24. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (24)3-C6-5-1-02891
2MINDFRAME (5)4-C3-3-0-02402
3SIERRA LEONE4-C3-1-1-12193
4JOURNALISM3-C6-4-2-02134
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F5-4-0-01895
6BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-01227
7NYSOS4-C3-2-1-01056
8DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0618
9FIERCENESS4-C3-1-1-0579
10NITROGEN3-F7-6-1-04610

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (31), RAGING TORRENT (13), WHITE ABARRIO (13), HIGHLAND FALLS (12), PATCH ADAMS (11), SEISMIC BEAUTY (8), EL CORDOBES (4), WAYS AND MEANS (4), BAEZA (4), LAURELIN (2), FOREVER YOUNG (2), EWING (1), HOPE ROAD (1), CARL SPACKLER (1), DORTH VADER (1), HIT SHOW (1)

