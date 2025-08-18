NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 18, 2025

Week 30 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 17. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (18) 3-C 5-4-1-0 279 1 2 MINDFRAME (8) 4-C 3-3-0-0 253 2 3 SIERRA LEONE (3) 4-C 3-1-1-1 236 3 4 JOURNALISM 3-C 6-4-2-0 217 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA (1) 4-F 4-3-0-0 155 5 6 NYSOS 4-C 3-2-1-0 128 6 7 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 4-3-0-0 76 7 8 DETERMINISTIC 4-C 4-3-1-0 68 8 9 FIERCENESS 4-C 3-1-1-0 61 9 10 NITROGEN 3-F 7-6-1-0 53 22

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (40), RAGING TORRENT (22), WHITE ABARRIO (15), HIGHLAND FALLS (13), SEISMIC BEAUTY (10), EL CORDOBES (7), MAGNITUDE (4), BAEZA (4), EWING (2), HIT SHOW (2), GOSGER (1), WAYS AND MEANS (1), CARL SPACKLER (1), LAURELIN (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1)