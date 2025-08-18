Nitrogen (left), under Jose Ortiz, defeats Good Cheer in the Alabama Stakes (G1) to record her sixth win in seven 2025 starts for owner D.J. Stable and trainer Mark Casse. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 18, 2025

Week 30 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 17. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (18)3-C5-4-1-02791
2MINDFRAME (8)4-C3-3-0-02532
3SIERRA LEONE (3)4-C3-1-1-12363
4JOURNALISM3-C6-4-2-02174
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F4-3-0-01555
6NYSOS4-C3-2-1-01286
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G4-3-0-0767
8DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0688
9FIERCENESS4-C3-1-1-0619
10NITROGEN3-F7-6-1-05322

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (40), RAGING TORRENT (22), WHITE ABARRIO (15), HIGHLAND FALLS (13), SEISMIC BEAUTY (10), EL CORDOBES (7), MAGNITUDE (4), BAEZA (4), EWING (2), HIT SHOW (2), GOSGER (1), WAYS AND MEANS (1), CARL SPACKLER (1), LAURELIN (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1)

Votes by Voter