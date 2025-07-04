WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 3, 2025) – “The influence of John Harris on Thoroughbred breeding and racing for more than a half a century cannot be overstated. No one understood and appreciated the intersection of agriculture and Thoroughbred breeding and racing more than John, who was a farmer at heart. His presence was felt from his native California, to the farms and sales rings he frequented in central Kentucky, and all the way to Washington, DC, where he helped shape and support the industry’s federal policies as a charter member of the NTRA Horse PAC Board of Directors since 2002. His knowledge and presence will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with all who were fortunate to know John.”

