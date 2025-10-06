Ted Noffey and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez win the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity for owner Spendthrift Farm and breeders Aaron and Marie Jones. The 2-year-old colt by Into Mischief is three for three in his career, including back-to-back Grade 1 wins. Photo credit: Keeneland Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 6, 2025

Week 37 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 5. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (27)3-C6-5-1-02781
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02342
3TMINDFRAME (1)4-C4-3-0-01933
3TSIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11934
5JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01476
6REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G7-5-0-11158
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0777
8THORPEDO ANNA4-F6-4-0-0565
9BAEZA3-C7-2-3-2539
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-03210

Other horses receiving votes: NYSOS (26), SHE FEELS PRETTY (21), LOCKED (18), DETERMINISTIC (18), NEVADA BEACH (9), FORMIDABLE MAN (8), TED NOFFEY (8), JOHANNES (7), CAVALIERI (7), NITROGEN (6), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), AG BULLET (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), GIN GIN (3), RAGING TORRENT (3), LAURELIN (3), MYSTIK DAN (3), PATCH ADAMS (3), RHETORICAL (2), GOLD PHOENIX (1)

Votes by Voter