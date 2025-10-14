Sovereignty, shown winning the DraftKings Travers Stakes (G1) in his most recent race, worked five furlongs in 59.80 on Sunday, October 12 over Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track in preparation for an expected start in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 1. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Walter Wlodarczyk

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 14, 2025

Week 38 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 13. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (26)3-C6-5-1-02681
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02282
3MINDFRAME (1)4-C4-3-0-01943
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11864
5JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01455
6REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G7-5-0-11206
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0807
8BAEZA3-C7-2-3-2669
9ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-03210
10THORPEDO ANNA4-F6-4-0-0288

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (22), NYSOS (21), LOCKED (16), TED NOFFEY (10), FORMIDABLE MAN (8), NEVADA BEACH (7), JOHANNES (7), NITROGEN (6), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), DETERMINISTIC (5), AG BULLET (5), RAGING TORRENT (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), GIN GIN (4), MYSTIK DAN (4), BRANT (3), RHETORICAL (2), HIGHLAND FALLS (1), DORTH VADER (1)

Votes by Voter