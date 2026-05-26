Golden Tempo (right) completes five furlongs in 1:00.20 at Keeneland under jockey Jose Ortiz on Saturday, May 23. The Cherie DeVaux-trained Curlin colt, owned by Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable, is expected to run next in the $2 million Belmont Stakes (G1) presented by NYRA Bets on June 6 at Saratoga Race Course. Photo credit: Keeneland Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 26, 2026

Week 18 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 25. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1GOLDEN TEMPO (18)3-C4-2-0-22601
2RENEGADE (7)3-C3-2-1-02462
3NAPOLEON SOLO (2)3-C3-1-0-01923
4CRUDE VELOCITY3-C3-3-0-01475
5CHIEF WALLABEE3-C4-1-1-11414
6COMMANDMENT3-C4-3-0-01226
7STARK CONTRAST3-C3-2-1-0797
8ALWAYS A RUNNER3-F3-3-0-0718
9IRON HONOR3-C3-1-1-0489
10THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-14010

Other horses receiving votes: FURTHER ADO (27), ENGLISHMAN (19), OCELLI (18), EMERGING MARKET (16), SO HAPPY (12), CHIP HONCHO (9), SILENT TACTIC (9), INCREDIBOLT (5), MEANING (5), OBLITERATION (4), BELLA BALLERINA (3), DESERT GATE (3), DANON BOURBON (3), FULLEFFORT (2), POTENTE (2), ON TIME GIRL (2)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE