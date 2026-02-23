NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – February 23, 2026

Week 5 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 22. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 PALADIN (25) 3-C 1-1-0-0 311 1 2 NEARLY (5) 3-C 2-2-0-0 269 2 3 RENEGADE 3-C 1-1-0-0 176 3 4 PLUTARCH 3-C 1-1-0-0 147 5 5 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 2-1-1-0 145 4 6 FURTHER ADO (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 132 6 7 GOLDEN TEMPO 3-C 2-1-0-1 95 8 8 BRANT (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 87 7 9 LITMUS TEST 3-C 0-0-0-0 73 9 10 NAPOLEON SOLO 3-C 0-0-0-0 69 10

Other horses receiving votes: COMMANDMENT (52), CHIP HONCHO (44), BELLA BALLERINA (21), CANALETTO (17), INTREPIDO (16), GREAT WHITE (13), BOYD (12), SOLITUDE DUDE (11), CHIEF WALLABEE (8), TAKEN BY THE WIND (7), BLACKOUT TIME (6), REAGAN’S HONOR (6), STRATEGIC RISK (6), ZANY (6), SO HAPPY (5), OBLITERATION (5), CANNONEER (4), ON TIME GIRL (3), TALK TO ME JIMMY (3), FULLEFFORT (3), BRAVARO (2), PAVLOVIAN (2), PROM QUEEN (1), POTENTE (1), TED NOFFEY (1), OBLIGATION (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (16) 4-C 0-0-0-0 277 1 2T FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14) 5-H 1-1-0-0 234 2 2T NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 234 3 4 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 1-1-0-0 202 4 5 NITROGEN (2) 4-F 1-1-0-0 161 6 6 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 155 5 7 WHITE ABARRIO 7-H 1-0-1-0 89 7 8 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 69 8 9 BOOK 'EM DANNO 5-G 0-0-0-0 61 9 10 TEST SCORE 4-C 1-1-0-0 49 10

Other horses receiving votes: KNIGHTSBRIDGE (40), BAEZA (32), SPLENDORA (32), HIT SHOW (29), REEF RUNNER (21), FULL SERRANO (10), WESTWOOD (9), BENTORNATO (7), SHE FEELS PRETTY (6), FORMIDABLE MAN (6), DESTINO D’ORO (6), GOAL ORIENTED (6), BISHOPS BAY (5), SHISOSPICY (5), LAGYNOS (3), MAGNITUDE (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), GRAND JOB (2), PATCH ADAMS (1), NOTABLE SPEECH (GB) (1), DETERMINISTIC (1), ANTIQUARIAN (1)