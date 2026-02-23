Last seen winning the Champagne Stakes (G1) by 6 1/2 lengths in October, undefeated Napoleon Solo is entered in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) on Saturday, February 28. The son of Lane’s End stallion Liam’s Map is owned by Gold Square LLC, trained by Chad Summers and will be ridden by Kendrick Carmouche. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – February 23, 2026

Week 5 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 22. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1PALADIN (25)3-C1-1-0-03111
2NEARLY (5)3-C2-2-0-02692
3RENEGADE3-C1-1-0-01763
4PLUTARCH3-C1-1-0-01475
5SILENT TACTIC3-C2-1-1-01454
6FURTHER ADO (1)3-C0-0-0-01326
7GOLDEN TEMPO3-C2-1-0-1958
8BRANT (1)3-C0-0-0-0877
9LITMUS TEST3-C0-0-0-0739
10NAPOLEON SOLO3-C0-0-0-06910

Other horses receiving votes: COMMANDMENT (52), CHIP HONCHO (44), BELLA BALLERINA (21), CANALETTO (17), INTREPIDO (16), GREAT WHITE (13), BOYD (12), SOLITUDE DUDE (11), CHIEF WALLABEE (8), TAKEN BY THE WIND (7), BLACKOUT TIME (6), REAGAN’S HONOR (6), STRATEGIC RISK (6), ZANY (6), SO HAPPY (5), OBLITERATION (5), CANNONEER (4), ON TIME GIRL (3), TALK TO ME JIMMY (3), FULLEFFORT (3), BRAVARO (2), PAVLOVIAN (2), PROM QUEEN (1), POTENTE (1), TED NOFFEY (1), OBLIGATION (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (16)4-C0-0-0-02771
2TFOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14)5-H1-1-0-02342
2TNYSOS5-H1-0-1-02343
4SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H1-1-0-02024
5NITROGEN (2)4-F1-1-0-01616
6JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01555
7WHITE ABARRIO7-H1-0-1-0897
8IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0698
9BOOK 'EM DANNO5-G0-0-0-0619
10TEST SCORE4-C1-1-0-04910

Other horses receiving votes: KNIGHTSBRIDGE (40), BAEZA (32), SPLENDORA (32), HIT SHOW (29), REEF RUNNER (21), FULL SERRANO (10), WESTWOOD (9), BENTORNATO (7), SHE FEELS PRETTY (6), FORMIDABLE MAN (6), DESTINO D’ORO (6), GOAL ORIENTED (6), BISHOPS BAY (5), SHISOSPICY (5), LAGYNOS (3), MAGNITUDE (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), GRAND JOB (2), PATCH ADAMS (1), NOTABLE SPEECH (GB) (1), DETERMINISTIC (1), ANTIQUARIAN (1)

