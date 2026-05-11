NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 11, 2026

Week 16 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 10. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 GOLDEN TEMPO (23) 3-C 4-2-0-2 311 1 2 RENEGADE (9) 3-C 3-2-1-0 296 2 3 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 4-1-1-1 211 3 4 CRUDE VELOCITY 3-C 3-3-0-0 182 4 5 COMMANDMENT 3-C 4-3-0-0 155 5 6 STARK CONTRAST 3-C 3-2-1-0 106 6 7 ALWAYS A RUNNER 3-F 3-3-0-0 78 7 8 FURTHER ADO 3-C 3-1-1-0 65 8 9 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 61 9 10 INCREDIBOLT 3-C 3-1-0-0 46 10

Other horses receiving votes: SILENT TACTIC (41), D