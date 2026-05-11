Locally based Taj Mahal, currently no. 18 in the NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll, is trained by Brittany Russell and will be ridden by her husband Sheldon Russell in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes (G1) at Laurel Park. The undefeated Nyquist colt is three for three at Laurel, including an 8 ¼ length win last out in the April 18 Frederico Tesio Stakes. Photo credit: The Maryland Jockey Club

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 11, 2026

Week 16 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 10. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1GOLDEN TEMPO (23)3-C4-2-0-23111
2RENEGADE (9)3-C3-2-1-02962
3CHIEF WALLABEE3-C4-1-1-12113
4CRUDE VELOCITY3-C3-3-0-01824
5COMMANDMENT3-C4-3-0-01555
6STARK CONTRAST3-C3-2-1-01066
7ALWAYS A RUNNER3-F3-3-0-0787
8FURTHER ADO3-C3-1-1-0658
9THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-1619
10INCREDIBOLT3-C3-1-0-04610

Other horses receiving votes: SILENT TACTIC (41), D