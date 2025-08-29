The House and Senate are currently in recess, so this will be a slightly lighter newsletter when it comes to news from the Capitol.

US and EU Agree to Trade Deal

On August 21st, the United States and the European Union (EU) jointly announced a Framework Agreement on tariffs. While it isn’t a complete trade agreement, it does provide more details on what trade between the US and EU will look like for the next three years.

Originally, the President announced a general tariff rate of 20% on goods from the EU on April 2nd. The new general rate will be at 15% going forward for goods being imported to the US from the EU. The agreement also includes the elimination of EU tariffs on US industrial goods and preferential access for various U.S. agricultural products.

Much is still being worked out, including tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, and automobiles – there could be reductions in rates contingent on EU legislative proposals for these specific categories.

This agreement will take effect on September 1st; the full joint statement can be found here.