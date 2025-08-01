Bills to Fix Gambling Tax Deduction Change Gaining Sponsors in the House

The centerpiece of the second Trump administration, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was signed into law on July 4th, 2025. However, one change made in the bill has caused an uproar on both sides of the aisle. The Senate changed the GOP reconciliation bill, specifically the gambling tax deduction, which was reduced to 90% from 100%. While this change would raise about $1 billion dollars for the government, it would also potentially tax gamblers on ‘phantom winnings’.

Luckily, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers of Congress heard the outcry regarding this bill, and multiple bills have been introduced to revert the gambling deduction back to 100%. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) has introduced the FAIR BET Act, which has multiple bipartisan co-sponsors, and Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) has also introduced the WAGER Act.

It seems to be an issue that Washington wants to get fixed, as Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, made a statement in support of changing the deduction back: “For those of you concerned about this change, I can tell you that members on both sides of the aisle have heard you, and I know that many members on both sides of the aisle are open to working to address it before it goes into effect on January 1.”

The change doesn’t go into effect until 2026, so if lawmakers can come together on this issue before then, gamblers will notice no difference in their deduction. It remains to be seen what the timeline for this change is exactly or if the deduction will be reverted through one of the bills introduced into the House. But this level of awareness in Washington, with both sides of the aisle coming together, means progress is being made. The January 1st deadline means that lawmakers are extremely incentivized to get this change made before the new year.

We will keep you updated on the progress of these bills as they move through the House.