Continuing Tax Bill Updates

The centerpiece of the second Trump administration, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), continues its march through the Senate. After passing the House of Representatives by a single vote, the Senate has been taking its turn trying to pass the Act, albeit with its own changes.

Importantly, one of the most significant changes is a revision to the wording of bonus depreciation. In the Senate’s bill, bonus depreciation will stay at 100% but will stay there permanently. This is different from the House’s version of the bill, which had 100% bonus depreciation lasting only for five years, before it would be phased out.

Since Senate Republicans are trying to pass this bill using reconciliation, the bill is subject to something called the Byrd Rule, which restricts reconciliation to provisions that have a direct budgetary impact. This rule is enforced by the Senate Parliamentarian, who has struck many things from the Bill in recent days, potentially setting the Republicans’ timeline back. Still, the GOP can rework the struck items and see if those edited provisions pass muster, though that would take time, something President Trump has been insistent on saving – he wants the bill on his desk by Independence Day, come hell or high water.

Republicans could run into trouble with their use of current policy baseline, the accounting tactic they want to use to zero out the cost of tax-cut extensions. Other adverse recommendations from Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough could force additional redrafts of Republicans’ tax plans. Some items that might be affected by the Byrd Rule include Vehicle transfers for NASA, removing SNAP eligibility for immigrants, lessening restrictions on firearm silencers, and authorizing states to conduct border security and immigration enforcement, among others.

As previously mentioned, Senate Republicans are hoping to pass this bill as soon as possible. In the GOP’s ideal scenario, the Senate passes the Bill, it goes back to the House, which then passes it before the 4th of July, when the President would then sign it into law. There are still many hurdles before that happens, though, and it remains to be seen if that timeline will remain in place. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said, “I highly doubt,” the legislation will be passed on that timeline. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has advised Members of Congress to stay in town to potentially vote on the bill as soon as possible, if and when it passes the Senate.