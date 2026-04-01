USDA to Re-Enforce Compliance of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA)

If you are a foreign person with a significant interest or substantial control in agricultural land in the United States, you are required to report a transaction anytime you buy or sell land, to comply with the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA). If you do not, the USDA could potentially impose a penalty that could be up to 25% of the land’s fair market value. It is also important to note that this requirement applies to foreign businesses and governments.

The USDA recently launched a new filing portal in January, which can be found here:

https://afida.landmark.usda.gov/

The new digital portal will gather the same information found on the current form FSA-153 and those subject to filing may still file using the current FSA-153 hard copy form if desired. However, filers should not duplicate filings by using both submission options.

Please contact your advisors to make sure you’re in compliance if you are buying or selling land.

Background on AFIDA

AFIDA became law in 1978, and its regulations were created to establish a nationwide system for the collection of information pertaining to foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land. The regulations require foreign investors who acquire, transfer, or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report such holdings and transactions to the Secretary of Agriculture.

The data obtained from AFIDA disclosures are used in the preparation of an annual report to Congress, which is published online.

The AFIDA regulations define the term “foreign person” and specify the information that must be included in the report. AFIDA focuses on foreign persons who hold direct or indirect interest in the agricultural land, provided those foreign persons with an indirect interest have “significant interest or substantial control” in the direct interest holder.

In July 2025, the USDA launched the National Farm Security Action Plan and has taken steps to strengthen enforcement of AFIDA.

Failure to timely file an accurate report can result in a penalty of up to 25 percent of the fair market value of the agricultural land.

For more information on AFIDA, click HERE.