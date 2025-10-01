Government Funding Deadline Passes Without a Deal

Since returning from the August recess, the big thing on lawmakers’ minds has been the potential for a government shutdown. They had been operating on a Continuing Resolution (CR) set to expire at midnight on September 30th. That deadline has now passed, and we’ve entered a government shutdown.

The House and Senate must each pass a bill to fund the government, and the House has done that, recently passing a bill 217-212. This bill has gone to the Senate, where it is stalled. The issue being that the Senate requires 60 votes to pass a bill like this. Currently, Republicans only have 53 votes. So there must be some compromise if legislators want to avoid a shutdown. It seemed like there was a path to compromise, with the President set to meet with Democratic leadership; however, that meeting was canceled. Another meeting was rescheduled, but no significant progress was made.

The current holdup is that Democrats want health-care concessions as part of any government funding deal. For now, the President and Republicans have no intention of striking a deal, with the President calling Democrats “sick” on “Fox and Friends” last week and telling Republicans to not “even bother dealing with them.”

When a lapse in funding occurs, the law requires agencies to cease activity and furlough their “non-excepted” employees. Excepted employees include those who perform work to protect life and property. They stay on the job but don’t get paid until after the shutdown has ended. An important note, though, is that the White House budget office indicated that mass firings could be on the table in the event of a government shutdown, instead of a simple furlough.