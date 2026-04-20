NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 20, 2026

Week 13 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 19. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 RENEGADE (19) 3-C 2-2-0-0 297 1 2 COMMANDMENT (8) 3-C 3-3-0-0 283 2 3 FURTHER ADO (5) 3-C 2-1-1-0 272 3 4 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 202 4 5 SO HAPPY 3-C 3-2-0-1 142 5 6 EMERGING MARKET 3-C 2-2-0-0 131 6 7 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 3-1-1-1 106 8 8 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 4-1-3-0 90 7 9 POTENTE 3-C 3-2-1-0 53 9 10 FULLEFFORT 3-C 3-1-2-0 44 10

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (41), ALBUS (33), GOLDEN TEMPO (13), DANON BOURBON (9), PROM QUEEN (9), CLASS PRESIDENT (8), PAVLOVIAN (7), EXPLORA (7), NEARLY (6), BELLA BALLERINA (5), ENGLISHMAN (1), PALADIN (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAGNITUDE (16) 4-C 2-2-0-0 291 1 2 WHITE ABARRIO (12) 7-H 2-1-1-0 281 10 3 SOVEREIGNTY (1) 4-C 1-0-1-0 210 2 4 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2) 5-H 2-1-1-0 171 4 5 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1) 7-H 2-2-0-0 163 5 6 NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 162 3 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 1-0-0-1 139 7 8 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 124 6 9 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 57 8 10 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 41 9

Other horses receiving votes: BURNHAM SQUARE (20), TOUCHUPONASTAR (13), ZULU KINGDOM (10), BAEZA (10), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (9), FAR BRIDGE (8), BANISHING (8), TEST SCORE (7), LAGYNOS (7), CORNUCOPIAN (7), ECLATANT (5), SAUDI CROWN (5), LUSH LIPS (GB) (3), FURTHER ADO (3), HIT SHOW (2), RENEGADE (2), STARS AND STRIPES (1), COMMANDMENT (1)