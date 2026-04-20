White Abarrio and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr pass reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty in the stretch to win the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) for owners C2 Racing Stable, Gary Barber and La Milagrosa Stable. The 7-year-old horse is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr and has earned nearly $8.5 million in 26 lifetime starts. Photo credit: Natalie Moses/Coady

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 20, 2026

Week 13 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 19. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RENEGADE (19)3-C2-2-0-02971
2COMMANDMENT (8)3-C3-3-0-02832
3FURTHER ADO (5)3-C2-1-1-02723
4THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-12024
5SO HAPPY3-C3-2-0-11425
6EMERGING MARKET3-C2-2-0-01316
7CHIEF WALLABEE3-C3-1-1-11068
8SILENT TACTIC3-C4-1-3-0907
9POTENTE3-C3-2-1-0539
10FULLEFFORT3-C3-1-2-04410

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (41), ALBUS (33), GOLDEN TEMPO (13), DANON BOURBON (9), PROM QUEEN (9), CLASS PRESIDENT (8), PAVLOVIAN (7), EXPLORA (7), NEARLY (6), BELLA BALLERINA (5), ENGLISHMAN (1), PALADIN (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAGNITUDE (16)4-C2-2-0-02911
2WHITE ABARRIO (12)7-H2-1-1-028110
3SOVEREIGNTY (1)4-C1-0-1-02102
4FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2)5-H2-1-1-01714
5SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1)7-H2-2-0-01635
6NYSOS5-H1-0-1-01623
7JOURNALISM4-C1-0-0-11397
8KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01246
9SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0578
10IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0419

Other horses receiving votes: BURNHAM SQUARE (20), TOUCHUPONASTAR (13), ZULU KINGDOM (10), BAEZA (10), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (9), FAR BRIDGE (8), BANISHING (8), TEST SCORE (7), LAGYNOS (7), CORNUCOPIAN (7), ECLATANT (5), SAUDI CROWN (5), LUSH LIPS (GB) (3), FURTHER ADO (3), HIT SHOW (2), RENEGADE (2), STARS AND STRIPES (1), COMMANDMENT (1)

Votes by Voter