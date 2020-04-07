April 7, 2020

Dear NTRA Horse PAC® Donor,

Thank you for your support of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s federal political action committee, Horse PAC®, in 2019.

For the first time this year, we are sending you this link to our 2019 Horse PAC® Annual Report, detailing PAC disbursements and contributions from our donors. With your help, the PAC supported some 34 individual candidates and 14 Leadership PACs that support dozens more candidates across the country.

Supporters like you were vital to our successes on Capitol Hill in 2019, including a long-sought extension of accelerated depreciation for young racehorses through the end of 2020 and a more favorable environment for customers using credit cards to fund their ADW wagering accounts. For more information please see the annual report’s legislative summary.

This being a Presidential election year, we are focused on supporting our longtime Congressional allies in their primary races over the next several months. Also, as the year unfolds—and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are felt nationwide—our support for Members of Congress will be more important than ever.

Thank you again for your help.

Sincerely,

Alexander M. Waldrop

President, Horse PAC®