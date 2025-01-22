PALM BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters announced today that the 54th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards on Thursday, Jan. 23 will honor the memory of Edward L. Bowen, longtime author, racing journalist, and script writer for the Eclipse Awards since the event’s inception in 1971.

“For more than half a century, Ed Bowen’s words described the most memorable moments of the sport as captured each year during the Eclipse Awards. His list of accomplishments includes an Eclipse Award for magazine writing in 1972, thousands of articles and nearly two dozen books on Thoroughbred breeding and racing. Before the Internet, Wikipedia and Artificial Intelligence (AI), there was Ed Bowen,” said Tom Rooney, President and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA).

