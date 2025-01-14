Event To Be Televised and Live-Streamed Across Multiple Outlets

Lexington, Ky., (January 14, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) announced Tuesday that tickets to the 54th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, presented by John Deere, Keeneland, The Jockey Club and the NTRA, are sold out. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at The Breakers Palm Beach and will be hosted by Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak, with Caton Bredar serving as the announcer throughout the awards ceremony.

For those unable to attend the event, the Eclipse Awards will be broadcast live on FanDuel TV and Racetrack Television Network (RTN), and streamed world-wide on multiple outlets, including NTRA.com, americasbestracing.net, bloodhorse.com, DRF.com, equibase.com, Thoroughbreddailynews.com, and NTRA’s YouTube channel.

FanDuel TV will broadcast the Keeneland Red Carpet Show beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast of the awards show will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will culminate with the announcement of the 2024 Horse of the Year.

