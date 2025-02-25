Lexington, Ky., (February 25, 2025): The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that Jim Benes, Cheryl McIntyre, and Rich Nilsen have been voted by their peers for induction into the NTRA National Horseplayers Championship Hall of Fame. These decorated handicappers represent the 11th class of NHC Hall of Fame inductees and will be recognized during the NHC Champions Dinner on Sunday, March 16 following the conclusion of the 26th NTRA National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Inductees into the NHC Hall of Fame go through a nomination and voting process that involves nearly 1,000 NHC Tour Members. Initial nominees were selected by a panel who are former NHC Champions, NHC Tour Champions, previously elected Hall of Fame Members, NHC Players Committee Members, and NHC Tournament Directors. Criteria for Hall of Fame consideration includes: Individuals must have competed in NHC-sanctioned tournaments and played consistently well over an extended period;

Gained the respect and admiration of their peers; and

Contributed to the overall growth and success of the NHC and/or tournament play in general, with indelible positive and lasting results. This year’s Hall of Fame members received the most votes from a ballot sent to nearly 1,000 NHC Tour Members who have been Tour members for at least 10 years and have qualified at least once to the NHC.

Jim Benes NHC Tour Member since 2011 NHC Appearances: 11 2013 NHC Champion Benes, a longtime Chicago circuit player from La Grange, Ill., won the 2013 NHC by $1.20 in the closest NHC finish ever. He has enjoyed great tournament success, in additional to his NHC triumph, capturing the 2023 Woodbine Contest, 2023 Indiana Grand Contest, 2020 Hawthorne Invitational, and the 2018 Ultimate Betting Challenge at Santa Anita, among other top contest finishes. “This is a huge honor,” said Benes. “The Hall of Fame didn’t exist when I started betting horses so it was never a thought. Now that it does and I’m in it, it is unbelievable. The NHC has to be on any horseplayer’s bucket list, as what is better than a room filled with all horseplayers competing?”

Cheryl McIntyre NHC Tour Member since 2009 NHC Appearances: 13 2016 NHC Tour Champion McIntyre, from Massillon, Ohio, was overcome with emotion when she was informed of the good news. “When I received the notification that I was receiving the honor of induction I actually shed a few tears because I was completely shocked that I was being inducted. There are so many other members that are worthy of this honor. It’s truly a privilege to be voted in by your peers and I truly am grateful for it,” said McIntyre. McIntyre, who is married to longtime horseplayer and NHC Tour member Mike McIntyre, considers her 2016 NHC Tour triumph as her greatest achievement. “I was the first woman horseplayer to win the Tour and I was very proud of that achievement,” she said. “It was a lot of really hard work and dedication and traveling because it required me to play at many different venues and tournaments to get to the top and stay there. But it was also very satisfying and rewarding. I enjoy every minute of playing in the NHC in Las Vegas and hopefully can continue to do so for another few years. It’s hard work sometimes, but I enjoy every minute of the journey.” McIntyre has been a long-time contest player and is now a horse owner. She decided early on that she was going to learn how to read a Racing Form and make her own decisions and bets. “Our summer vacations when our kids were growing up was spent at the racetracks. Now I enjoy being a Thoroughbred race horse owner. These beautiful animals are a big part of our lives,” McIntyre said.

Rich Nilsen NHC Tour Member since 2008 NHC Appearances: 19 Nilsen, a 30-year racing industry veteran from Tarpan Springs, Fla., was filled with profound respect upon hearing the news of his induction. “Being voted into the NHC Hall of Fame by my peers is a great honor,” said Nilsen. “I’m blessed to have made a lot of friends on the tournament circuit over the past two decades, so getting in through their votes is very humbling.” Nilsen is one of only a few horseplayers to finish in the top 10 at the NHC twice, and has cashed earnings on four occasions. He has also won eight major handicapping contests. Still, he reserved his greatest praise for his father, Richard. “It always feels great to win a big tournament and I’ve been fortunate to capture several big contests over the years. However, seeing my dad in his 80s defeat some great handicappers at his advanced age and qualify three years in a row for the old Horseplayer World Series in Vegas was a huge highlight,” recalled Nilsen. “He taught me how to handicap and really loved the game. My dad never qualified for the NHC, so I really appreciate every year that I have been able to qualify for the big event.” During his career, Nilsen served as Marketing Director for Brisnet and TwinSpires, and created the first online contest qualifier for the NHC. He designed and ran multiple tournaments at TwinSpires.com and Premier Turf Club. He also served on the NHC Players’ Committee, where he brought a unique perspective as both a tournament director and an avid contest participant. Nilsen also founded AGameofSkill.com, a site devoted to horse racing education and promotion, and has authored numerous articles for several industry publications.