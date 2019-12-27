Eclipse Awards Finalists to be Announced LIVE on January 4

Contact: Alicia Hughes, NTRA Communications (859) 422-2663

Jim Gluckson, Eclipse Awards, 646-335-6835

LEXINGTON, Ky. (December 23, 2019) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association, National Turf Writers and Broadcasters and Daily Racing Form announced today that finalists for the 2019 Eclipse Awards will be revealed live on Saturday, January 4 at 11:05 a.m. ET from Gulfstream Park on http://gulfstreampark.com, all racetrack outlets carrying the Gulfstream Park simulcast feed, and on XBTV.

Finalists in 17 equine and human categories will be announced during a 30-minute program conducted by Gulfstream Park’s television hosts and analysts.

The Eclipse Awards, honoring excellence in Thoroughbred racing, are voted upon by the NTRA, NTWAB and Daily Racing Form.

Winners in all categories will be announced at the 49th annual Eclipse Awards, presented by Daily Racing Form, Breeders’ Cup and The Stronach Group on Thursday, January 23 at Gulfstream Park Racetrack and Casino in Hallandale Beach, Fla, two days prior to the running of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup.

Eclipse Awards tickets are available for $425 each or $4,000 for a table of 10. Blocks of rooms have been reserved for Eclipse Awards guests at The Diplomat. Additional details can be found on the NTRA website at NTRA.com/eclipse-awards. For additional information, please contact Casey Hamilton of the NTRA at chamilton@ntra.com

The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. The Eclipse Awards are bestowed upon horses and individuals whose outstanding achievements in North America have earned them the title of Champion in their respective categories. Those awards are voted by NTRA, represented the North American racing secretaries and Equibase field personnel, Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB). Eclipse Awards also are given to recognize members of the media for outstanding coverage of Thoroughbred racing.