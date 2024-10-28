NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 28, 2024

Week 40 of the 2024 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 27. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Three-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 5 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 FIERCENESS (15) 3-C 5-3-0-1 262 1 2 THORPEDO ANNA (10) 3-F 6-5-1-0 260 2 3 COGBURN 5-H 3-3-0-0 162 4 4 HIGHLAND FALLS-1 4-C 6-3-2-0 111 6 5 IDIOMATIC 5-M 5-3-2-0 102 3 6 CARL SPACKLER 4-C 5-4-0-0 90 7 7 NATIONAL TREASURE 4-C 5-2-1-0 79 5 8 SEIZE THE GREY 3-C 8-4-0-1 76 8 9 NEXT 6-G 4-4-0-0 70 9 10 SUBSANADOR 5-H 4-2-1-0 49 10

Other horses receiving votes: JOHANNES (35), RAGING SEA (29), FAR BRIDGE (27), ARTHUR’S RIDE (24), FOREVER YOUNG-1 (22), THE CHOSEN VRON-1 (21), TAPIT TRICE (16), NEWGATE (15), MULLIKIN (14), SIERRA LEONE (11), CHANCER MCPATRICK (9), WAYS AND MEANS (9), IMMERSIVE (7), ADARE MANOR (7), EAST AVENUE (6), DORNOCH (4), DOMESTIC PRODUCT (4), JONATHAN’S WAY (4), GINA ROMANTICA (3), REBEL’S ROMANCE (2), POST TIME (2), PYRENEES (2), MYSTIK DAN (2), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1), RAGING TORRENT (1), SKELLY (1), MIXTO (1)