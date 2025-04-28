Journalism, with regular rider Umberto Rispoli aboard, is led to the Churchill Downs main track on Sunday, April 27 before working five furlongs in 1:01 2/5 for trainer Michael McCarthy. Photo credit: NTRA Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 28, 2025

Week 14 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 27. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1JOURNALISM3-C2-2-0-02801
2SANDMAN3-C3-1-1-12172
3SOVEREIGNTY3-C2-1-1-01894
4RODRIGUEZ3-C4-2-1-11545
5BURNHAM SQUARE3-G3-2-0-01226
6TAPPAN STREET3-C2-1-1-0923
7TIZTASTIC3-C3-1-0-1917
8COAL BATTLE3-C3-2-0-1868
9TCITIZEN BULL3-C2-1-0-0579
9TGOOD CHEER3-F2-2-0-05711

Other horses receiving votes: BAEZA (56), FINAL GAMBIT (24), AMERICAN PROMISE (20), GRANDE (20), EAST AVENUE (19), QUIETSIDE (13), LUXOR CAFE (10), TENMA (9), PUBLISHER (9), FIVE G (5), NITROGEN (3), ECLATANT (2), OWEN ALMIGHTY (2), RIVER THAMES (1), VERITY (1), CLEVER AGAIN (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1THORPEDO ANNA (23)4-F2-2-0-02711
2WHITE ABARRIO (2)6-H2-2-0-02442
3LOCKED (3)4-C2-1-1-02183
4HIT SHOW5-H3-2-0-11814
5MINDFRAME4-C1-1-0-0975
6FIRST MISSION5-H2-1-0-1947
7CARL SPACKLER5-H1-1-0-0808
8SIERRA LEONE4-C1-0-0-1746
9TRAGING TORRENT4-C1-1-0-0649
9TFIERCENESS4-C0-0-0-06410

Other horses receiving votes: FOREVER YOUNG (29), MIXTO (27), TOUCHUPONASTAR (23), KOPION (17), CAVALIERI (16), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (12), NITROGEN (5), HALL OF FAME (5), JUST A TOUCH (4), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (3), EXTRA ANEJO (3), BOOTH (3), RICHI (2), SKELLY (2), JOURNALISM (2)

