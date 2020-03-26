March 18, 2020

Industry Stakeholders,

This is an uncertain time for people around the world as we all cope with the fears of the coronavirus pandemic. We are living with the daily reality of serious illness and even death in ways that none of us imagined just a few short weeks ago.

The horse racing industry, like just about every sports business, is reeling from the effects of the virus. However, we enjoy certain uniquenesses – our horses are not carriers of the virus, as far as we know from the science, and we rely upon a robust online business model that fans can access from the comfort and safety of their homes. These facts make for exciting opportunities but only if we act responsibly and do our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

So, as tracks and horsemen prepare to continue racing without live audiences, please remember the following:

It is imperative that extraordinary precautions be taken to protect your employees, stable area workers, racing officials, jockeys, backstretch suppliers and horses.

Take all necessary actions to reduce physical interactions by limiting facility access to only essential personnel.

Educate all personnel on proper social distancing, hand hygiene and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus at your facility.

Stay current on all relevant guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and stay in close contact with your state and local health department officials for information specific to your community.

Keep all policies and protocols under constant review as things evolve.

Finally, with or without live racing, horses stabled on your grounds must be taken care of and monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information on all of these points, go to NTRA.com where we have posted information to assist racetracks and horsemen in coping with the coronavirus.

Please be safe and remain vigilant in fighting the spread of this pandemic.

Best regards,

Alex Waldrop

NTRA