Marylander Wins Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes

Will Attend Eclipse Awards and Pegasus World Cup

Lexington, Ky., (January 13, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) today announced that Jenna Elliott, a 31-year-old horsewoman from Monkton, Md., and the groom of 2025 Steeplechase Horse Eclipse Award finalist Snap Decision, has won the Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes. Elliott’s name was randomly selected from 340 entries.

Elliott, who works for Snap Decision’s trainer Jack Fisher, and a guest will be guests of the NTRA and Resolute Racing at the 54th Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, presented by John Deere, Keeneland and The Jockey Club, on January 23 at The Breakers Palm Beach, Fla. The pair also will be guests of Resolute at the Pegasus World Cup on January 25 at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

“It was such a surreal feeling to look down and see a missed call from the NTRA knowing today was the day for the drawing,” said Elliott, a groom for Fisher for the past five years. “Working with these racehorses every day and being able to witness them crowned for their achievements really pulls together everything we as horsemen and women strive for. This is an incredible opportunity. I’m very thankful for Resolute Racing and the NTRA for this weekend of a lifetime.”

As part of the promotion, Resolute Racing and the NTRA encouraged fans to enter either themselves or someone they feel would enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime weekend experience. Elliott saw the promotion on Facebook and wrote: “After years of waiting, this is finally the year where Snap Decision should get his crown… Once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to attend and witness in person. As his groom of four years, I would love to attend.”

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

