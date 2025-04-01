LEXINGTON (April 1, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) officially announced several staffing additions and changes today. The NTRA announced that Thomas Meis and Mallory Baker will be joining the Washington, D.C., office, and Steve Driskill will be promoted to Vice President of NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts.

Driskill has been a member of the Advantage team since its inception in 2002. He replaces Fritz Widaman, who has joined the new Maryland Jockey Club. Driskill started his career in horse racing at Remington Park.

“Steve knows the program well and has the confidence of the staff, key Advantage partners, NTRA members who utilize the program, and major Advantage affiliates like the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) that account for a large portion of sales,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney.

Mallory Baker joins the NTRA’s Washington, D.C., office in the newly created position of Horse PAC® coordinator. Previously, she’s worked as an Associate for The Elevated Group, and as a Press Assistant for the House Committee on Oversight & Accountability. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Thomas Meis joins the Washington, D.C., office as Communications Director. Meis adds a fresh set of eyes to the office and is committed to bringing a new depth of service to the NTRA and those who rely on it. Previously, he worked for the law firm Tyson & Mendes as a Communications Coordinator and graduated from Syracuse University.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest members of the team,” Rooney said. “We look forward to continuing to build on the momentum we’ve established in Washington since opening our D.C. office only a few short years ago.”

