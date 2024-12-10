November Recap

November was a phenomenal month of handicapping tournament play across the country.

The Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge (BCBC), racing’s biggest live-money handicapping tournament had a record of 585 entries. Players pay $10,000 to enter, of which $7,500 is the live tournament bankroll and the other $2,500 goes towards cash prizes to the top 20 finishers. The top fifteen finishers also earn a coveted NHC berth. The winner, and 2023 Final Table participant with two entries, Steven Wells, took home the first prize of $421,250, which in addition to his bankroll netted him a total payout of $573,250. He will be looking to continue his tournament success at NHC 2025.

Hawthorne had its most successful Thanksgiving weekend contest series to date with a huge turnout of 583 entries over the 3 days. Kevin Smith won the Friday contest, Greg Lewis finished in first place on Saturday and Rock Edwards took home the grand prize on Sunday. All three winners will be playing for a $1 million bonus if he were to win NHC 2025.

Horseplayers.com and Horsetourneys.com awarded 31 NHC seats in November. Hall of Fame member Jim Meeks and Ellis Starr will be returning to the NHC representing Horseshoe Indianapolis. Stephen Wolfson, 2017 Hall of Fame inductee and first-time NHC qualifier Steve Crocker will be heading to Las Vegas after qualifying on TwinSpires.com.

Currently, there are 548 NHC entries and 119 double qualifiers. Click here to see who is on their way to the NHC to be held March 14-16, 2025 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.