December 2024
November Recap
November was a phenomenal month of handicapping tournament play across the country.
The Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge (BCBC), racing’s biggest live-money handicapping tournament had a record of 585 entries. Players pay $10,000 to enter, of which $7,500 is the live tournament bankroll and the other $2,500 goes towards cash prizes to the top 20 finishers. The top fifteen finishers also earn a coveted NHC berth. The winner, and 2023 Final Table participant with two entries, Steven Wells, took home the first prize of $421,250, which in addition to his bankroll netted him a total payout of $573,250. He will be looking to continue his tournament success at NHC 2025.
Hawthorne had its most successful Thanksgiving weekend contest series to date with a huge turnout of 583 entries over the 3 days. Kevin Smith won the Friday contest, Greg Lewis finished in first place on Saturday and Rock Edwards took home the grand prize on Sunday. All three winners will be playing for a $1 million bonus if he were to win NHC 2025.
Horseplayers.com and Horsetourneys.com awarded 31 NHC seats in November. Hall of Fame member Jim Meeks and Ellis Starr will be returning to the NHC representing Horseshoe Indianapolis. Stephen Wolfson, 2017 Hall of Fame inductee and first-time NHC qualifier Steve Crocker will be heading to Las Vegas after qualifying on TwinSpires.com.
Currently, there are 548 NHC entries and 119 double qualifiers. Click here to see who is on their way to the NHC to be held March 14-16, 2025 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
What’s Happening in December
It’s that time of year, and we’re not just talking about the Holiday Season. With a little more than three months to go until the 2025 National Horseplayers Championship, the NHC Tour calendar is packed with NHC qualifiers. December is full of multiple chances to punch your ticket to the NHC to be held on March 14-16, 2025 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.
There are three on-track contests coming up this weekend. The Horseshoe Indianapolis is hosting a $500 qualifier on December 7 guaranteeing 4 seats to the NHC. Meanwhile at Monmouth Park 2 seats are guaranteed in their $300 qualifier. Lone Star Park will host a $1000 live bankroll contest awarding two NHC seats. The following weekend Los Alamitos will host a $500 buy-in contest with two chances to qualify. Thursday, December 26, Opening Day at Santa Anita Park will host hybrid contest where you can play at Santa Anita or on XpressBet. This $1,500 contest will award 2 NHC prize packages.
Every weekend of December features an online qualifier with a chance to win an entry to NHC 2025. Horseplayers.com and Horsetourneys.com will host 17 contests with buy-ins ranging from $75 to $500 and awarding a minimum of 28 seats. Twinspires.com will wrap up the year with an $1,000 online contest on December 28 guaranteeing 2 seats to Las Vegas.
With so many chances online and on-track, celebrate the new year by qualifying to the 2025 NHC!
Race Your Way to the NHC
We’re more than halfway through the “Race to the NHC” exclusively for Race Lens Customers. There is still time and so many chances to qualify for the Race Lens Final 50 contest on February 22. So far, 26 people have won seats into the Final 50 contest. As a reminder, there are contests every Saturday through February 15 on Horseplayers.com, where the top two finishers earn a qualifying berth to the Race Lens Final 50 Contest. That contest, on February 22, will send two handicappers to the National Horseplayers Championship at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.
December NHC Qualifiers
- December 6 | $75 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 7 | $500 – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 8 | $210 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 13 | $75 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 14 | $165 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 14 | $500 – 1 seat guaranteed – Restricted to players that have NOT won a NHC 2025 seat- 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 15 | $500 – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 20 | $75 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 21 | $210 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 22 | $165 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 22 | $210 – Restricted to players that have NOT won a NHC 2025 seat – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 26 | $125 – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 27 | $75 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 28 | $500 – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 29 | $500 – Restricted to players that have NOT won a NHC 2025 seat – 1 seat guaranteed.
- December 7 | $500 NHC Qualifier – 4 seats guaranteed. ONTRACK
- December 15 | $165 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 28| $165 – 2 seats guaranteed.
- December 7 | $1000 NHC Finals – 2 seats guaranteed. ONTRACK
Los Alamitos
- December 14 | $500 NHC – 2 seats guaranteed. ONTRACK
- December 7 | $300 NHC Qualifier Del Mar Fall Handicapping Challenge – 2 seats guaranteed. ONTRACK
TwinSpires.com
- December 28 | $1000 – 2 seats guaranteed. ONLINE
- December 26 | $1500 Santa Anita Opening Day Challenge – 2 seats guaranteed. HYBRID