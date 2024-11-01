Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge

The Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, thoroughbred racing's biggest live money handicapping contest, takes place this weekend with an estimated $1.25 million in cash prizes, it's a $2,500 buy-in and $7,500 betting bankroll, required of each player.

Top contenders for this year’s contest include last year’s winner Sean Boarman from Lexington, KY who will try to repeat and better his record performance in 2023. Other former champs also contending in 2024 will include 2022 champion Drew Coatney, 2021 champion Matt Miller, 2020 champion Marshall Gramm, 2019 champion Brad Anderson, 2018 champion Chuck Grubbs, 2017 champion Nisan Gabbay, 2014 champion Robert Traynor, and the only 2-time champion from 2011 & 2012, Patrick McGoey.

“Players from all over the country and Canada try their best to win some of the expected prize pool of over $1.25 million,” said tournament director Tim Schram. “Three hundred players are expected on-site at Del Mar while others will compete from Gulfstream Park, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita Park, TVG, the official wagering partner of the Breeders’ Cup, NYRAbets, Xpressbet, Twinspires and HPI in Canada.”

For the full BCBC rules and information how to play, visit the Breeders’ Cup website.

A few short weeks after the BCBC, Del Mar’s Fall Handicapping Challenge will be hosted on Saturday November 30. This one-day live money contest features a $3,000 buy in to play live on-track or on TVG.com. With $115,000 in total prizes, and NHC seats on the line, the Del Mar Fall Handicapping Challenge is not a contest to miss. For more information and registration details visit Del Mar’s website.