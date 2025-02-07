

NTRA Advantage

Job Description

Job: Manage NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts Program

Department / Level: Sales / Director of Vice President Level

Reports To: President & CEO

Location: Lexington, KY

Summary: NTRA is seeking an individual to oversee all aspects of the NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts program, which partners with national brands to sell approximately $100 million worth of products to eligible members of the equine industry. The individual will…

Oversee partnerships and relationships with nationally recognized brands such as John Deere, Big Ass Fans, Office Depot and Sherwin-Williams.

Manage partner relationships, including development and implementation of marketing and sales strategies designed to generate sales across multiple equine breeds and hundreds of their associated affiliates.

Manage, oversee and develop a national sales team of four-five individuals.

Establish and maintain annual budgets, sales targets and goals designed to achieve budget.

Identify and secure new partners to enhance the Equine Discounts program’s offerings.

Communicate program elements and benefits to NTRA Board, members, partners, and affiliates, and broader industry, among others.

Assist with sponsorship sales around Eclipse Awards and National Horseplayers Championship.

Expand portfolio of partners.

Manage relationships with multiple associations and agencies.

Travel extensively throughout the United States.



Benefits: Health insurance, 401K.

Contact: Keith Chamblin, 859-321-1120