NTRA Advantage

Job Description

 Job: Manage NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts Program

Department / Level: Sales / Director of Vice President Level

Reports To: President & CEO

Location: Lexington, KY

Summary: NTRA is seeking an individual to oversee all aspects of the NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts program, which partners with national brands to sell approximately $100 million worth of products to eligible members of the equine industry. The individual will…

  • Oversee partnerships and relationships with nationally recognized brands such as John Deere, Big Ass Fans, Office Depot and Sherwin-Williams.
  • Manage partner relationships, including development and implementation of marketing and sales strategies designed to generate sales across multiple equine breeds and hundreds of their associated affiliates.
  • Manage, oversee and develop a national sales team of four-five individuals.
  • Establish and maintain annual budgets, sales targets and goals designed to achieve budget.
  • Identify and secure new partners to enhance the Equine Discounts program’s offerings.
  • Communicate program elements and benefits to NTRA Board, members, partners, and affiliates, and broader industry, among others.
  • Assist with sponsorship sales around Eclipse Awards and National Horseplayers Championship.
  • Expand portfolio of partners.
  • Manage relationships with multiple associations and agencies.
  • Travel extensively throughout the United States.

Benefits: Health insurance, 401K.

Contact: Keith Chamblin, 859-321-1120