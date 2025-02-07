NTRA Advantage
Job Description
Job: Manage NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts Program
Department / Level: Sales / Director of Vice President Level
Reports To: President & CEO
Location: Lexington, KY
Summary: NTRA is seeking an individual to oversee all aspects of the NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts program, which partners with national brands to sell approximately $100 million worth of products to eligible members of the equine industry. The individual will…
- Oversee partnerships and relationships with nationally recognized brands such as John Deere, Big Ass Fans, Office Depot and Sherwin-Williams.
- Manage partner relationships, including development and implementation of marketing and sales strategies designed to generate sales across multiple equine breeds and hundreds of their associated affiliates.
- Manage, oversee and develop a national sales team of four-five individuals.
- Establish and maintain annual budgets, sales targets and goals designed to achieve budget.
- Identify and secure new partners to enhance the Equine Discounts program’s offerings.
- Communicate program elements and benefits to NTRA Board, members, partners, and affiliates, and broader industry, among others.
- Assist with sponsorship sales around Eclipse Awards and National Horseplayers Championship.
- Expand portfolio of partners.
- Manage relationships with multiple associations and agencies.
- Travel extensively throughout the United States.
Benefits: Health insurance, 401K.
Contact: Keith Chamblin, 859-321-1120