NTRA Announces Partnership with Ed Brown Society

Lexington, KY, December 4, 2024: The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Ed Brown Society to assist young people of color pursue careers in the Thoroughbred racing industry.

The Ed Brown Society was founded with the mission to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in the equine industry. Together with NTRA and its other partners, the Ed Brown Society works to provide exposures, experiences, resources, and professional development to talented and focused young people of color who wish to pursue careers in the industry.

“The NTRA is thrilled to partner with the Ed Brown Society to help encourage diversity in Thoroughbred racing industry,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “It is so important that we as a sport expand our opportunities so that everyone, regardless of their background, can experience the true joy that comes from these animals. We look forward to mentoring the Ed Brown Scholars as they get their start in this amazing industry.”

“We are delighted to embark upon this work with the NTRA,” said L. Clark Williams, President of the Ed Brown Society. “This partnership will undoubtedly afford Ed Brown Scholars and Fellows with remarkable opportunities to gain invaluable industry exposure, by assisting with the critical and wide-ranging initiatives of the NTRA. We are deeply appreciative of the profound commitment that the NTRA is exhibiting, by joining the Ed Brown Partnership, to growing and furthering the sport of thoroughbred racing.”

About the Ed Brown Society

The Ed Brown Society is named after the noted African American horseman, Edward Dudley Brown from Lexington, who achieved great success as a jockey, trainer and owner from the latter 19th century through the time of his retirement in 1903. Brown, who won the 1870 Belmont Stakes aboard Kingfisher, trained Baden-Baden to win the 1877 Kentucky Derby and developed future Derby winners Ben Brush and Plaudit, was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 1984.

For additional information about the Ed Brown Society, visit https://www.edbrownsociety.org

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky. and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers, and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare, and integrity of Thoroughbred racing.

