NTRA/Dean Dorton Teleconference on COVID-19 Federal Stimulus Legislation

NTRA/DEAN DORTON TO PROVIDE INDUSTRY UPDATE ON COVID-19 FEDERAL STIMULUS LEGISLATION

The NTRA and its Washington, D.C., legislative team, The Alpine Group, and Kentucky-based Dean Dorton, one of the nation’s leading experts on equine tax matters, will host a national teleconference to review Federal stimulus bills recently passed to combat the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The teleconference, which will be held Wednesday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m. ET., is open to representatives of equine businesses, their employees, media and other individuals in the equine industry impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the topics to be covered is an in-depth analysis of key tax and business provisions impacting businesses and individuals involved in the horse racing and breeding industry, including the opportunities they present and the obligations they impose.

In response to the pandemic, Congress and the Administration passed a series of bipartisan bills aimed at combating the coronavirus, jump starting the economy and providing financial relief to individuals and businesses during these uncertain times. The recently enacted legislation includes:

– The Coronavirus Preparedness Response and Supplemental Appropriations Act allows $1 billion in loan subsidies to be made available to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and non-profit organizations that have been impacted by financial losses as a result of the coronavirus.

– The Families First Coronavirus Response Act protects public health workers and provides important benefits to children and families for those impacted by the coronavirus. Protections for the employers of affected workers also are included in the legislation in the form of tax credits to offset the costs of providing emergency sick leave.

– The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act is an emergency relief package valued at $2 trillion. The bill provides direct payments to many Americans, including individuals and couples; $153 billion to hospitals that are seeing their resources stretched to the brink and beyond in their battle to combat the coronavirus; $500 billion for corporations; $377 billion for small businesses; $340 billion in aid for local and state governments; and billions of dollars in extended unemployment benefits for furloughed workers.

TELECONFERENCE DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET

Register in advance to save to your calendar or join day-of: Click here

Audio: If joining from a computer, provide your phone number when you join the event online via the link.

If joining by phone only, dial the number below and enter the access code.

US Toll

+1-415-655-0001

Access code: 614 564 921

SCHEDULED GUESTS

Alex Waldrop, President and CEO, National Thoroughbred Racing Association

Jen Shah, Director of Tax Services and Equine Team Leader, Dean Dorton

Greg Means, Principal and CFO, The Alpine Group

Lauren Bazel, Vice President, The Alpine Group

Scheduled guests will take questions following the presentation.