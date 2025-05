The transcript of the NTRA national media teleconference on Thursday, May 8, previewing the 150th Preakness Stakes, is attached, and a recording of the call is below. The speakers on the call are trainers Steve Asmussen, Brendan Walsh and D. Wayne Lukas.

https://playback.eventpanel.app/recording.html?cdrID=X681cf3bf0000bf40&accountID=1237601674&recID=1&s=gKlTZmmTsPPGi8g73GDvKGqW3JE