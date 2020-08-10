TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 24 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 9. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (39)3-C4-4-0-03901
2ART COLLECTOR3-C4-4-0-02964
3HONOR A.P.3-R3-1-2-02772
4AUTHENTIC3-C4-3-1-02643
5GAMINE3-F4-3-0-020410
6THOUSAND WORDS3-C5-2-1-01626
7KING GUILLERMO3-C2-1-1-01038
8NY TRAFFIC3-C5-1-3-1997
9SWISS SKYDIVER3-F6-3-1-1789
10CARACARO3-C3-1-2-07128

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (57), DR POST (53), NADAL (24), CHARLATAN (19), UNCLE CHUCK (12), DECORATED INVADER (10), MAXFIELD (9), COLLUSION ILLUSION (5), RUSHIE (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), SPEECH (2), ETE INDIEN (2), ATTACHMENT RATE (1), MAJOR FED (1), DEAN MARTINI (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 24 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 9. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1VEKOMA (13)4-C3-3-0-03121
2TOM'S D'ETAT (3)7-H3-2-0-12712
3IMPROBABLE (5)4-C3-2-1-02683
4MAXIMUM SECURITY (5)4-C2-2-0-02394
5MIDNIGHT BISOU5-M3-1-2-02285
6TIZ THE LAW (12)3-C4-4-0-02158
7MONOMOY GIRL (1)5-M2-2-0-01157
8ZULU ALPHA7-G4-3-1-01136
9BY MY STANDARDS4-C5-3-2-0969
10GAMINE3-F4-3-0-04210

Other horses receiving votes: MUCHO GUSTO (38), RUSHING FALL (36), VOLATILE (35), CODE OF HONOR (26), TACITUS (21), SERENGETI EMPRESS (18), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (14), DUNBAR ROAD (12), INSTILLED REGARD (10), STARSHIP JUBILEE (9), FIGHTING MAD (7), GUARANA (7), WAR OF WILL (6), VELOCITY (2), UNITED (1), WHITMORE (1), NETWORK EFFECT (1), HONOR A.P. (1), ART COLLECTOR (1)

