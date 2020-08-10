TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 24 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 9. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (39) 3-C 4-4-0-0 390 1 2 ART COLLECTOR 3-C 4-4-0-0 296 4 3 HONOR A.P. 3-R 3-1-2-0 277 2 4 AUTHENTIC 3-C 4-3-1-0 264 3 5 GAMINE 3-F 4-3-0-0 204 10 6 THOUSAND WORDS 3-C 5-2-1-0 162 6 7 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 103 8 8 NY TRAFFIC 3-C 5-1-3-1 99 7 9 SWISS SKYDIVER 3-F 6-3-1-1 78 9 10 CARACARO 3-C 3-1-2-0 71 28

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (57), DR POST (53), NADAL (24), CHARLATAN (19), UNCLE CHUCK (12), DECORATED INVADER (10), MAXFIELD (9), COLLUSION ILLUSION (5), RUSHIE (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), SPEECH (2), ETE INDIEN (2), ATTACHMENT RATE (1), MAJOR FED (1), DEAN MARTINI (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 24 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 9. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 VEKOMA (13) 4-C 3-3-0-0 312 1 2 TOM'S D'ETAT (3) 7-H 3-2-0-1 271 2 3 IMPROBABLE (5) 4-C 3-2-1-0 268 3 4 MAXIMUM SECURITY (5) 4-C 2-2-0-0 239 4 5 MIDNIGHT BISOU 5-M 3-1-2-0 228 5 6 TIZ THE LAW (12) 3-C 4-4-0-0 215 8 7 MONOMOY GIRL (1) 5-M 2-2-0-0 115 7 8 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 4-3-1-0 113 6 9 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 5-3-2-0 96 9 10 GAMINE 3-F 4-3-0-0 42 10

Other horses receiving votes: MUCHO GUSTO (38), RUSHING FALL (36), VOLATILE (35), CODE OF HONOR (26), TACITUS (21), SERENGETI EMPRESS (18), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (14), DUNBAR ROAD (12), INSTILLED REGARD (10), STARSHIP JUBILEE (9), FIGHTING MAD (7), GUARANA (7), WAR OF WILL (6), VELOCITY (2), UNITED (1), WHITMORE (1), NETWORK EFFECT (1), HONOR A.P. (1), ART COLLECTOR (1)