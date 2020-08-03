TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 23 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 2. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (40)3-C3-3-0-04001
2HONOR A.P.3-R3-1-2-03002
3AUTHENTIC3-C4-3-1-02803
4ART COLLECTOR3-C3-3-0-02764
5UNCLE CHUCK3-C2-2-0-01805
6THOUSAND WORDS3-C5-2-1-013818
7NY TRAFFIC3-C5-1-3-11126
8KING GUILLERMO3-C2-1-1-01067
9SWISS SKYDIVER3-F6-3-1-1899
10GAMINE3-F3-2-0-0848

Other horses receiving votes: DR POST (73), MAX PLAYER (48), NADAL (26), CHARLATAN (20), COUNTRY GRAMMER (19), MAXFIELD (13), COLLUSION ILLUSION (11), DECORATED INVADER (8), PNEUMATIC (4), SHARED SENSE (3), ETE INDIEN (2), SPEECH (2), RUSHIE (1), SOLE VOLANTE (1), MAJOR FED (1), WELLS BAYOU (1), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 23 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 2. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1VEKOMA (13)4-C3-3-0-03213
2TOM'S D'ETAT (6)7-H3-2-0-12992
3IMPROBABLE (6)4-C3-2-1-027815
4MAXIMUM SECURITY (9)4-C2-2-0-02564
5MIDNIGHT BISOU (1)5-M3-1-2-02481
6ZULU ALPHA7-G4-3-1-01405
7MONOMOY GIRL (2)5-M2-2-0-01206
8TIZ THE LAW (3)3-C3-3-0-01188
9BY MY STANDARDS4-C5-3-2-01127
10VOLATILE4-C3-3-0-05611

Other horses receiving votes: MUCHO GUSTO (46), RUSHING FALL (45), TACITUS (29), CODE OF HONOR (21), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (20), VEXATIOUS (13), FIGHTING MAD (12), INSTILLED REGARD (12), DUNBAR ROAD (11), STARSHIP JUBILEE (10), GUARANA (7), WAR OF WILL (5), FACTOR THIS (5), UNITED (5), WHITMORE (3), VELOCITY (3), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), NETWORK EFFECT (1), HONOR A.P. (1), COLLUSION ILLUSION (1)

Votes by Voter