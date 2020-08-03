TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 23 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 2. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (40) 3-C 3-3-0-0 400 1 2 HONOR A.P. 3-R 3-1-2-0 300 2 3 AUTHENTIC 3-C 4-3-1-0 280 3 4 ART COLLECTOR 3-C 3-3-0-0 276 4 5 UNCLE CHUCK 3-C 2-2-0-0 180 5 6 THOUSAND WORDS 3-C 5-2-1-0 138 18 7 NY TRAFFIC 3-C 5-1-3-1 112 6 8 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 106 7 9 SWISS SKYDIVER 3-F 6-3-1-1 89 9 10 GAMINE 3-F 3-2-0-0 84 8

Other horses receiving votes: DR POST (73), MAX PLAYER (48), NADAL (26), CHARLATAN (20), COUNTRY GRAMMER (19), MAXFIELD (13), COLLUSION ILLUSION (11), DECORATED INVADER (8), PNEUMATIC (4), SHARED SENSE (3), ETE INDIEN (2), SPEECH (2), RUSHIE (1), SOLE VOLANTE (1), MAJOR FED (1), WELLS BAYOU (1), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 23 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 2. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 VEKOMA (13) 4-C 3-3-0-0 321 3 2 TOM'S D'ETAT (6) 7-H 3-2-0-1 299 2 3 IMPROBABLE (6) 4-C 3-2-1-0 278 15 4 MAXIMUM SECURITY (9) 4-C 2-2-0-0 256 4 5 MIDNIGHT BISOU (1) 5-M 3-1-2-0 248 1 6 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 4-3-1-0 140 5 7 MONOMOY GIRL (2) 5-M 2-2-0-0 120 6 8 TIZ THE LAW (3) 3-C 3-3-0-0 118 8 9 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 5-3-2-0 112 7 10 VOLATILE 4-C 3-3-0-0 56 11

Other horses receiving votes: MUCHO GUSTO (46), RUSHING FALL (45), TACITUS (29), CODE OF HONOR (21), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (20), VEXATIOUS (13), FIGHTING MAD (12), INSTILLED REGARD (12), DUNBAR ROAD (11), STARSHIP JUBILEE (10), GUARANA (7), WAR OF WILL (5), FACTOR THIS (5), UNITED (5), WHITMORE (3), VELOCITY (3), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), NETWORK EFFECT (1), HONOR A.P. (1), COLLUSION ILLUSION (1)