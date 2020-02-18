TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 1 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 17. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (17) 3-C 1-1-0-0 252 - 2 THOUSAND WORDS (4) 3-C 1-1-0-0 199 - 3 NADAL (2) 3-C 2-2-0-0 141 - 4 AUTHENTIC (1) 3-C 1-1-0-0 128 - 5 DENNIS' MOMENT (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 125 - 6 MR. MONOMOY 3-C 2-1-0-1 112 - 7 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 2-1-0-1 103 - 8 INDEPENDENCE HALL 3-C 2-1-1-0 70 - 9 MAXFIELD (2) 3-C 0-0-0-0 66 - 10 SILVER PROSPECTOR (1) 3-C 2-1-0-0 59 -

Other horses receiving votes: ENFORCEABLE (55), GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (47), STORM THE COURT (44), MODERNIST (44), CHARLATAN (20), STRUCTOR (17), EIGHT RINGS (15), FINITE (10), ANNEAU D’OR (9), CHANCE IT (5), WELLS BAYOU (4), AZUL COAST (4), HONOR A.P. (3), TARAZ (3), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (3), FORE LEFT (1), BRITISH IDIOM (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 1 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 17. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MUCHO GUSTO (12) 4-C 1-1-0-0 224 - 2 MIDNIGHT BISOU (4) 5-M 0-0-0-0 188 - 3 MAXIMUM SECURITY (11) 4-C 0-0-0-0 186 - 4 MCKINZIE (1) 5-H 0-0-0-0 156 - 5 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 1-1-0-0 89 - 6 COVFEFE 4-F 0-0-0-0 75 - 7 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 57 - 8 FIRENZE FIRE 5-H 1-1-0-0 45 - 9 SILVER DUST 6-G 2-2-0-0 40 - 10 WARRIOR'S CHARGE 4-C 1-1-0-0 40 -

Other horses receiving votes: HARD NOT TO LOVE (36), GIFT BOX (34), SPUN TO RUN (34), UNI (33), SISTERCHARLIE (27), UNITED (20), IMPERIAL HINT (20), TOM’S D’ETAT (20), MIDCOURT (17), FINITE (17), STARSHIP JUBILEE (17), MR. FREEZE (17), HIGHER POWER (16), TIZ THE LAW (15), MAGIC WAND (15), MITOLE (15), LADY APPLE (14), SHANCELOT (9), BRITISH IDIOM (8), COOKIE DOUGH (7), GOT STORMY (7), TEXAS WEDGE (7), SIR WINSTON (5), IRIDESSA (3), MIND CONTROL (3), TEXAS WEDGE (3), VENETIAN HARBOR (3), OWENDALE (3), NADAL (2), OMAHA BEACH (2), MAJESTIC REASON (2), MONOMOY GIRL (2), CAPTAIN SCOTTY (2), TARAZ (1), WAR OF WILL (1), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), TACITUS (1), FACTOR THIS (1)