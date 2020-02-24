TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 2 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 23. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (24) 3-C 1-1-0-0 326 1 2 THOUSAND WORDS (5) 3-C 1-1-0-0 246 2 3 NADAL (2) 3-C 2-2-0-0 191 -3 4 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 2-1-0-1 160 7 5 AUTHENTIC 3-C 1-1-0-0 148 4 6 DENNIS' MOMENT 3-C 0-0-0-0 144 5 7 MR. MONOMOY 3-C 2-1-0-1 139 6 8 SILVER PROSPECTOR (2) 3-C 2-1-0-0 95 10 9 MAXFIELD (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 84 9 10 INDEPENDENCE HALL 3-C 2-1-1-0 81 8

Other horses receiving votes: GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (65), ENFORCEABLE (62), CHARLATAN (38), MODERNIST (37), STORM THE COURT (26), STRUCTOR (18), EIGHT RINGS (14), FINITE (11), MAX PLAYER (10), CHANCE IT (9), AZUL COAST (4), WELLS BAYOU (4), AS SEEN ON TV (4), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (3), HONOR A.P. (2), NO PAROLE (2), BRITISH IDIOM (1), AMERICAN FARMER (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 2 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 23. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MUCHO GUSTO (16) 4-C 1-1-0-0 300 1 3 MAXIMUM SECURITY (14) 4-C 0-0-0-0 287 3 2 MIDNIGHT BISOU (5) 5-M 0-0-0-0 269 2 4 MCKINZIE 5-H 0-0-0-0 209 4 5 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 1-1-0-0 148 5 6 COVFEFE 4-F 0-0-0-0 112 6 7 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 97 7 8 FIRENZE FIRE 5-H 1-1-0-0 62 8 9 SILVER DUST 6-G 2-1-0-0 51 9 10 HARD NOT TO LOVE 4-F 1-1-0-0 44 11

Other horses receiving votes: WARRIOR’S CHARGE (38), UNI (35), SPUN TO RUN (34), GIFT BOX (33), SISTERCHARLIE (31), TOM’S D’ETAT (20), UNITED (19), FINITE (17), IMPERIAL HINT (16), STARSHIP JUBILEE (12), TIZ THE LAW (12), MR. FREEZE (11), TEXAS WEDGE (9), LADY APPLE (7), COOKIE DOUGH (6), HIGHER POWER (6), SHANCELOT (6), ALWAYSMINING (5), MAJESTIC REASON (5), MIDCOURT (5), MIND CONTROL (3), MR. BUFF (3), TACITUS (3), SILVER PROSPECTOR (2), SIR WINSTON (2), CAPTAIN SCOTTY (1), GOT STORMY (1), MAGIC WAND (1), MONOMOY GIRL (1), NADAL (1), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1)