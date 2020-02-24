TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 2 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 23. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (24)3-C1-1-0-03261
2THOUSAND WORDS (5)3-C1-1-0-02462
3NADAL (2)3-C2-2-0-0191-3
4SOLE VOLANTE3-C2-1-0-11607
5AUTHENTIC3-C1-1-0-01484
6DENNIS' MOMENT3-C0-0-0-01445
7MR. MONOMOY3-C2-1-0-11396
8SILVER PROSPECTOR (2)3-C2-1-0-09510
9MAXFIELD (1)3-C0-0-0-0849
10INDEPENDENCE HALL3-C2-1-1-0818

Other horses receiving votes: GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (65), ENFORCEABLE (62), CHARLATAN (38), MODERNIST (37), STORM THE COURT (26), STRUCTOR (18), EIGHT RINGS (14), FINITE (11), MAX PLAYER (10), CHANCE IT (9), AZUL COAST (4), WELLS BAYOU (4), AS SEEN ON TV (4), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (3), HONOR A.P. (2), NO PAROLE (2), BRITISH IDIOM (1), AMERICAN FARMER (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 2 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through February 23. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MUCHO GUSTO (16)4-C1-1-0-03001
3MAXIMUM SECURITY (14)4-C0-0-0-02873
2MIDNIGHT BISOU (5)5-M0-0-0-02692
4MCKINZIE5-H0-0-0-02094
5ZULU ALPHA7-G1-1-0-01485
6COVFEFE4-F0-0-0-01126
7CODE OF HONOR4-C0-0-0-0977
8FIRENZE FIRE5-H1-1-0-0628
9SILVER DUST6-G2-1-0-0519
10HARD NOT TO LOVE4-F1-1-0-04411

Other horses receiving votes: WARRIOR’S CHARGE (38), UNI (35), SPUN TO RUN (34), GIFT BOX (33), SISTERCHARLIE (31), TOM’S D’ETAT (20), UNITED (19), FINITE (17), IMPERIAL HINT (16), STARSHIP JUBILEE (12), TIZ THE LAW (12), MR. FREEZE (11), TEXAS WEDGE (9), LADY APPLE (7), COOKIE DOUGH (6), HIGHER POWER (6), SHANCELOT (6), ALWAYSMINING (5), MAJESTIC REASON (5), MIDCOURT (5), MIND CONTROL (3), MR. BUFF (3), TACITUS (3), SILVER PROSPECTOR (2), SIR WINSTON (2), CAPTAIN SCOTTY (1), GOT STORMY (1), MAGIC WAND (1), MONOMOY GIRL (1), NADAL (1), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1)

