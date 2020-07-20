TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 21 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 19. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (38)3-C3-3-0-03891
2HONOR A.P. (1)3-R2-1-1-03452
3AUTHENTIC3-C4-3-1-02803
4ART COLLECTOR3-C3-3-0-02484
5UNCLE CHUCK3-C2-2-0-01357
6NY TRAFFIC3-C5-1-3-112418
7KING GUILLERMO3-C2-1-1-01136
8DR POST3-C4-2-1-11035
9GAMINE3-F3-2-0-01019
10SWISS SKYDIVER3-F6-3-1-1968

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (49), CHARLATAN (40), NADAL (27), MAXFIELD (18), COUNTRY GRAMMER (18), CEZANNE (14), DECORATED INVADER (9), THOUSAND WORDS (7), NO PAROLE (6), ETE INDIEN (4), FIELD PASS (3), SPEECH (3), WELLS BAYOU (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), SOLE VOLANTE (2), RUSHIE (2), PNEUMATIC (2), SHARED SENSE (1), SHARING (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 21 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 19. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (23)5-M2-1-1-03591
2TOM'S D'ETAT (7)7-H2-2-0-03232
3VEKOMA (2)4-C3-3-0-02933
4ZULU ALPHA7-G4-3-1-01565
5MONOMOY GIRL (1)5-M2-2-0-01464
6BY MY STANDARDS4-C4-3-1-01357
7MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-01316
8TIZ THE LAW (2)3-C3-3-0-01128
9CODE OF HONOR (1)4-C2-1-0-1909
10MAXIMUM SECURITY (3)4-C1-1-0-08810

Other horses receiving votes: RUSHING FALL (81), IMPROBABLE (40), TACITUS (38), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (33), INSTILLED REGARD (29), GUARANA (18),  HONOR A.P. (16), DUNBAR ROAD (13), WHITMORE (7), RAGING BULL (7), CE CE (5), WAR OF WILL (5), NETWORK EFFECT (4), NO PAROLE (3), MCKINZIE (3), SISTERCHARLIE (3), FACTOR THIS (3), VOLATILE (2), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), AQUAPHOBIA (1)

