TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 21 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 19. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (38) 3-C 3-3-0-0 389 1 2 HONOR A.P. (1) 3-R 2-1-1-0 345 2 3 AUTHENTIC 3-C 4-3-1-0 280 3 4 ART COLLECTOR 3-C 3-3-0-0 248 4 5 UNCLE CHUCK 3-C 2-2-0-0 135 7 6 NY TRAFFIC 3-C 5-1-3-1 124 18 7 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 113 6 8 DR POST 3-C 4-2-1-1 103 5 9 GAMINE 3-F 3-2-0-0 101 9 10 SWISS SKYDIVER 3-F 6-3-1-1 96 8

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (49), CHARLATAN (40), NADAL (27), MAXFIELD (18), COUNTRY GRAMMER (18), CEZANNE (14), DECORATED INVADER (9), THOUSAND WORDS (7), NO PAROLE (6), ETE INDIEN (4), FIELD PASS (3), SPEECH (3), WELLS BAYOU (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), SOLE VOLANTE (2), RUSHIE (2), PNEUMATIC (2), SHARED SENSE (1), SHARING (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 21 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 19. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (23) 5-M 2-1-1-0 359 1 2 TOM'S D'ETAT (7) 7-H 2-2-0-0 323 2 3 VEKOMA (2) 4-C 3-3-0-0 293 3 4 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 4-3-1-0 156 5 5 MONOMOY GIRL (1) 5-M 2-2-0-0 146 4 6 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 4-3-1-0 135 7 7 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 131 6 8 TIZ THE LAW (2) 3-C 3-3-0-0 112 8 9 CODE OF HONOR (1) 4-C 2-1-0-1 90 9 10 MAXIMUM SECURITY (3) 4-C 1-1-0-0 88 10

Other horses receiving votes: RUSHING FALL (81), IMPROBABLE (40), TACITUS (38), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (33), INSTILLED REGARD (29), GUARANA (18), HONOR A.P. (16), DUNBAR ROAD (13), WHITMORE (7), RAGING BULL (7), CE CE (5), WAR OF WILL (5), NETWORK EFFECT (4), NO PAROLE (3), MCKINZIE (3), SISTERCHARLIE (3), FACTOR THIS (3), VOLATILE (2), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), AQUAPHOBIA (1)