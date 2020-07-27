TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 22 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 26. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (39) 3-C 3-3-0-0 399 1 2 HONOR A.P. (1) 3-R 2-1-1-0 355 2 3 AUTHENTIC 3-C 4-3-1-0 284 3 4 ART COLLECTOR 3-C 3-3-0-0 254 4 5 UNCLE CHUCK 3-C 2-2-0-0 150 5 6 NY TRAFFIC 3-C 5-1-3-1 129 6 7 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 117 7 8 GAMINE 3-F 3-2-0-0 107 9 9 SWISS SKYDIVER 3-F 6-3-1-1 102 10 10 DR POST 3-C 4-2-1-1 100 8

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (48), CHARLATAN (33), NADAL (27), CEZANNE (17), MAXFIELD (17), COUNTRY GRAMMER (13), DECORATED INVADER (11), THOUSAND WORDS (7), NO PAROLE (7), SPEECH (3), PNEUMATIC (3), FIELD PASS (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), CEZZANNE (2), WELLS BAYOU (2), ETE INDIEN (2), RUSHIE (2), SOLE VOLANTE (1), SHARING (1), SHARED SENSE (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 22 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 26. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (22) 5-M 2-1-1-0 365 1 2 TOM'S D'ETAT (10) 7-H 2-2-0-0 335 2 3 VEKOMA (2) 4-C 3-3-0-0 294 3 4 MAXIMUM SECURITY (2) 4-C 2-2-0-0 228 10 5 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 4-3-1-0 158 4 6 MONOMOY GIRL (1) 5-M 2-2-0-0 129 5 7 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 4-3-1-0 113 6 8 TIZ THE LAW (2) 3-C 3-3-0-0 112 8 9 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 92 7 10 CODE OF HONOR (1) 4-C 2-1-0-1 83 9

Other horses receiving votes: VOLATILE (68), RUSHING FALL (61), TACITUS (26), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (25), IMPROBABLE (22), INSTILLED REGARD (18), STARSHIP JUBILEE (16), DUNBAR ROAD (10), UNITED (10), GUARANA (8), HONOR A.P. (7), FACTOR THIS (4), WAR OF WILL (4), CE CE (3), WHITMORE (3), VELOCITY (2), NETWORK EFFECT (1), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), NO PAROLE (1), AQUAPHOBIA (1)