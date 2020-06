TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 16 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 14. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (28) 3-C 2-2-0-0 360 1 2 HONOR A.P. (9) 3-C 2-1-1-0 339 2 3 AUTHENTIC 3-C 3-2-1-0 260 4 4 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 201 5 5 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 4-2-1-1 171 7 6 MAXFIELD 3-C 1-1-0-0 109 3 7 CHARLATAN 3-C 3-3-0-0 97 6 8 NADAL 3-C 4-4-0-0 78 9 9 BASIN 3-C 3-0-1-1 72 10 10 ETE INDIEN 3-C 4-1-1-1 70 8

Other horses receiving votes: MONOMOY GIRL (75), RAGING BULL (44), MR FREEZE (30), TIZ THE LAW (25), CE CE (23), HONOR A.P. (19), WHITMORE (18), VOLATILE (15), RUSHING FALL (14), STARSHIP JUBILEE (14), OWENDALE (10), UNITED (9), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (8), FIGHTING MAD (8), UNI (8), DUNBAR ROAD (6), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (5), SERENGETI EMPRESS (4), SISTERCHARLIE (4), OLLIE’S CANDY (3), KEEPER OFTHE STARS (3), SWISS SKYDIVER (2), HARD NOT TO LOVE (2), SHE’S A JULIE (2), POINT OF HONOR (2), MIND CONTROL (2), BELL’S THE ONE (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 16 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 14. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (26) 5-M 1-0-1-0 343 1 2 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 245 2 3 BY MY STANDARDS (2) 4-C 3-3-0-0 244 3 4 CODE OF HONOR (3) 4-C 1-1-0-0 190 4 5 TOM'S D'ETAT 7-H 1-1-0-0 138 5 6 ZULU ALPHA (1) 7-G 3-2-1-0 129 6 7 VEKOMA 4-C 2-2-0-0 119 7 8 MAXIMUM SECURITY (4) 4-C 1-1-0-0 100 9 9 IMPROBABLE 4-C 2-1-1-0 88 8 10 MCKINZIE 5-H 2-1-0-0 83 10

