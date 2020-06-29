TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 18 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 28. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (40)3-C3-3-0-04091
2HONOR A.P. (1)3-R2-1-1-03672
3AUTHENTIC3-C3-2-1-02763
4DR POST3-C3-2-1-02234
5KING GUILLERMO3-C2-1-1-02005
6GAMINE3-F3-3-0-01386
7CHARLATAN3-C3-3-0-01057
8MAX PLAYER3-C2-1-0-1978
9SWISS SKYDIVER3-F5-3-0-17110
10MAXFIELD3-C1-1-0-0669

Other horses receiving votes: NADAL (58), BASIN (45), NO PAROLE (44), ETE INDIEN (37), CEZANNE (17), NY TRAFFIC (13), THOUSAND WORDS (11), PNEUMATIC (11), DECORATED INVADER (9), GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (8), ENFORCEABLE (7), WELLS BAYOU (7), SOLE VOLANTE (5), STORM THE COURT (5), UNCLE CHUCK (5), CEZZANNE (4), SHIVAREE (3), SHARING (3), RUSHIE (3), CAFE PHAROAH (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), COLLUSION ILLUSION (1), MONEY MOVES (1), DEAN MARTINI (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 18 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 28. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (25)5-M2-1-1-03901
2TOM'S D'ETAT (9)7-H2-2-0-03475
3MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-02173
4CODE OF HONOR (4)4-C1-1-0-02064
5BY MY STANDARDS4-C4-3-1-01802
6TIZ THE LAW (3)3-C3-3-0-01238
7ZULU ALPHA7-G3-2-1-01196
8VEKOMA4-C2-2-0-01167
9MAXIMUM SECURITY (3)4-C1-1-0-09010
10IMPROBABLE4-C2-1-1-0859

Other horses receiving votes: MCKINZIE (75), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (69), MONOMOY GIRL (56), RAGING BULL (31), MR FREEZE (20), HONOR A.P. (18), WHITMORE (13), MEAN MARY (11), GAMINE (9), VOLATILE (8), OLEKSANDRA (8), FIGHTING MAD (8), CE CE (7), FIRENZE FIRE (7), DUNBAR ROAD (6), RUSHING FALL (6), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (4), STARSHIP JUBILEE (4), NO PAROLE (3), SISTERCHARLIE (3), KEEPER OFTHE STARS (3), SERENGETI EMPRESS (3), FACTOR THIS (3), UNITED (2), MIND CONTROL (2), SHE’S A JULIE (1), SWISS SKYDIVER (1), OLLIE’S CANDY (1)

