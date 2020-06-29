TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 18 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 28. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (40) 3-C 3-3-0-0 409 1 2 HONOR A.P. (1) 3-R 2-1-1-0 367 2 3 AUTHENTIC 3-C 3-2-1-0 276 3 4 DR POST 3-C 3-2-1-0 223 4 5 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 2-1-1-0 200 5 6 GAMINE 3-F 3-3-0-0 138 6 7 CHARLATAN 3-C 3-3-0-0 105 7 8 MAX PLAYER 3-C 2-1-0-1 97 8 9 SWISS SKYDIVER 3-F 5-3-0-1 71 10 10 MAXFIELD 3-C 1-1-0-0 66 9

Other horses receiving votes: NADAL (58), BASIN (45), NO PAROLE (44), ETE INDIEN (37), CEZANNE (17), NY TRAFFIC (13), THOUSAND WORDS (11), PNEUMATIC (11), DECORATED INVADER (9), GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (8), ENFORCEABLE (7), WELLS BAYOU (7), SOLE VOLANTE (5), STORM THE COURT (5), UNCLE CHUCK (5), CEZZANNE (4), SHIVAREE (3), SHARING (3), RUSHIE (3), CAFE PHAROAH (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), COLLUSION ILLUSION (1), MONEY MOVES (1), DEAN MARTINI (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 18 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 28. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (25) 5-M 2-1-1-0 390 1 2 TOM'S D'ETAT (9) 7-H 2-2-0-0 347 5 3 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 217 3 4 CODE OF HONOR (4) 4-C 1-1-0-0 206 4 5 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 4-3-1-0 180 2 6 TIZ THE LAW (3) 3-C 3-3-0-0 123 8 7 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 3-2-1-0 119 6 8 VEKOMA 4-C 2-2-0-0 116 7 9 MAXIMUM SECURITY (3) 4-C 1-1-0-0 90 10 10 IMPROBABLE 4-C 2-1-1-0 85 9

Other horses receiving votes: MCKINZIE (75), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (69), MONOMOY GIRL (56), RAGING BULL (31), MR FREEZE (20), HONOR A.P. (18), WHITMORE (13), MEAN MARY (11), GAMINE (9), VOLATILE (8), OLEKSANDRA (8), FIGHTING MAD (8), CE CE (7), FIRENZE FIRE (7), DUNBAR ROAD (6), RUSHING FALL (6), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (4), STARSHIP JUBILEE (4), NO PAROLE (3), SISTERCHARLIE (3), KEEPER OFTHE STARS (3), SERENGETI EMPRESS (3), FACTOR THIS (3), UNITED (2), MIND CONTROL (2), SHE’S A JULIE (1), SWISS SKYDIVER (1), OLLIE’S CANDY (1)