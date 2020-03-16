TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 AUTHENTIC (13) 3-C 2-2-0-0 350 1T 2 TIZ THE LAW (16) 3-C 1-1-0-0 346 1T 3 NADAL (6) 3-C 3-3-0-0 337 4 4 ETE INDIEN (1) 3-C 2-1-1-0 211 3 5 CHARLATAN (4) 3-C 2-2-0-0 190 16 6 HONOR A.P. 3-C 1-0-1-0 160 5 7 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 3-1-1-1 121 7 8 GOUVERNEUR MORRIS 3-C 1-1-0-0 66 10 9 KING GUILLERMO 3-C 1-1-0-0 61 11 10 MISCHEVIOUS ALEX 3-C 2-2-0-0 55 8

Other horses receiving votes: INDEPENDENCE HALL (52), ENFORCEABLE (47), MODERNIST (42), MAXFIELD (40), SILVER PROSPECTOR (29), THOUSAND WORDS (27), FIELD PASS (11), FINITE (11), TONALIST’S SHAPE (7), BASIN (7), MAX PLAYER (6), DONNA VELOCE (6), MR. MONOMOY (5), EIGHT RINGS (3), STORM THE COURT (3), THREE TECHNIQUE (3), WELLS BAYOU (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), MAJOR FED (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (32) 5-M 1-0-1-0 387 1 2 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 318 2 3 ZULU ALPHA (1) 7-G 2-2-0-0 283 3 4 MR FREEZE 5-H 2-1-1-0 172 5 5 MAXIMUM SECURITY (7) 4-C 1-1-0-0 123 4 6 COMBATANT 5-R 2-1-0-1 108 7 7 SERENGETI EMPRESS 5-M 2-1-1-0 97 39 8 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 94 6 9 MCKINZIE 5-H 1-0-0-0 60 9T 10 STARSHIP JUBILEE 7-M 3-3-0-0 53 11

Other horses receiving votes: FIRENZE FIRE (47), UNI (430, MIND CONTROL (36), SILVER DUST (36), CE CE (32), HARD NOT TO LOVE (32), SISTERCHARLIE (31), TACITUS (29), RIVER BOYNE (29), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (28), TOM’S D’ETAT (25), SPUN TO RUN (19), GIFT BOX (18), WHITMORE (13), FINITE (13), TIZ THE LAW (12), UNITED (11), AUTHENTIC (7), MONOMOY GIRL (7), MIDCOURT (7), HIGHER POWER (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), NIGHT OPS (4), TROPHY CHASER (3), SIR WINSTON (3), GOT STORMY (3), TEXAS WEDGE (2), ETE INDIEN (2), PIEDI BIANCHI (1), FLAGSTAFF (1)