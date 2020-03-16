TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1AUTHENTIC (13)3-C2-2-0-03501T
2TIZ THE LAW (16)3-C1-1-0-03461T
3NADAL (6)3-C3-3-0-03374
4ETE INDIEN (1)3-C2-1-1-02113
5CHARLATAN (4)3-C2-2-0-019016
6HONOR A.P.3-C1-0-1-01605
7SOLE VOLANTE3-C3-1-1-11217
8GOUVERNEUR MORRIS3-C1-1-0-06610
9KING GUILLERMO3-C1-1-0-06111
10MISCHEVIOUS ALEX3-C2-2-0-0558

Other horses receiving votes: INDEPENDENCE HALL (52), ENFORCEABLE (47), MODERNIST (42), MAXFIELD (40), SILVER PROSPECTOR (29), THOUSAND WORDS (27), FIELD PASS (11), FINITE (11), TONALIST’S SHAPE (7), BASIN (7), MAX PLAYER (6), DONNA VELOCE (6), MR. MONOMOY (5), EIGHT RINGS (3), STORM THE COURT (3), THREE TECHNIQUE (3), WELLS BAYOU (2), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), MAJOR FED (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (32)5-M1-0-1-03871
2MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-03182
3ZULU ALPHA (1)7-G2-2-0-02833
4MR FREEZE5-H2-1-1-01725
5MAXIMUM SECURITY (7)4-C1-1-0-01234
6COMBATANT5-R2-1-0-11087
7SERENGETI EMPRESS5-M2-1-1-09739
8CODE OF HONOR4-C0-0-0-0946
9MCKINZIE5-H1-0-0-0609T
10STARSHIP JUBILEE7-M3-3-0-05311

Other horses receiving votes: FIRENZE FIRE (47), UNI (430, MIND CONTROL (36), SILVER DUST (36), CE CE (32), HARD NOT TO LOVE (32), SISTERCHARLIE (31), TACITUS (29), RIVER BOYNE (29), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (28), TOM’S D’ETAT (25), SPUN TO RUN (19), GIFT BOX (18), WHITMORE (13), FINITE (13), TIZ THE LAW (12), UNITED (11), AUTHENTIC (7), MONOMOY GIRL (7), MIDCOURT (7), HIGHER POWER (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), NIGHT OPS (4), TROPHY CHASER (3), SIR WINSTON (3), GOT STORMY (3), TEXAS WEDGE (2), ETE INDIEN (2), PIEDI BIANCHI (1), FLAGSTAFF (1)

