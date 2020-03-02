TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 3 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 TIZ THE LAW (33) 3-C 1-1-0-0 406 1 2 THOUSAND WORDS (4) 3-C 1-1-0-0 328 2 3 ETE INDIEN (1) 3-C 2-1-0-1 264 - 4 NADAL (2) 3-C 2-2-0-0 226 3 5 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 2-1-0-1 193 4 6 AUTHENTIC (1) 3-C 1-1-0-0 187 5 7 SILVER PROSPECTOR (2) 3-C 2-1-0-0 140 8 8 INDEPENDENCE HALL 3-C 2-1-1-0 98 10 9 MAXFIELD (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 84 9 10 MR. MONOMOY 3-C 2-1-0-1 77 7

Other horses receiving votes: ENFORCEABLE (72), GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (62), MODERNIST (60), CHARLATAN (42), STORM THE COURT (23), CHANCE IT (18), FINITE (16), EIGHT RINGS (11), TONALIST’S SHAPE (11), MAX PLAYER (8), COUNTRY GRAMMER (8), HONOR A.P. (7), BASIN (6), DENNIS’ MOMENT (3), CANDY TYCOON (3), BRITISH IDIOM (2), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (2), AZUL COAST (2), SHOTSKI (1), STRUCTOR (1), MAJOR FED (1), ANNEAU D’OR (1), VITALOGY (1), INVADER (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 3 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAXIMUM SECURITY (42) 4-C 1-1-0-0 422 2 2 MIDNIGHT BISOU (1) 5-M 1-0-1-0 369 3 3 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 311 1 4 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 2-2-0-0 276 5 5 MR. FREEZE 5-H 2-1-1-0 161 22 6 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 114 7 7 FIRENZE FIRE 5-H 1-1-0-0 101 8 8 HARD NOT TO LOVE 4-F 1-1-0-0 63 10 9 MCKINZIE 5-H 1-0-0-0 61 4 10 SILVER DUST 6-G 2-1-0-0 58 9

Other horses receiving votes: SISTERCHARLIE (54), UNI (44), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (40), TACITUS (35), SPUN TO RUN (34), TOM’S D’ETAT (32), GIFT BOX (27), COVFEFE (16), FINITE (16), STARSHIP JUBILEE (15), TIZ THE LAW (13), MIDCOURT (10), MR. BUFF (10), UNITED (10), TEXAS WEDGE (9), MONOMOY GIRL (8), NEW YORK CENTRAL (8), HIGHER POWER (7), COOKIE DOUGH (6), ELIZABETH WAY (5), ALWAYSMINING (4), SHANCELOT (4), SIR WINSTON (4), IMPERIAL HINT (3), MIND CONTROL (3), SOMBEYAY (3), ETE INDIEN (2), LADY APPLE (2), TONALIST’S SHAPE (2), HIDDEN SCROLL (1), OMAHA BEACH (1), SILVER PROSPECTOR (1)