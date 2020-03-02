TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 3 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (33)3-C1-1-0-04061
2THOUSAND WORDS (4)3-C1-1-0-03282
3ETE INDIEN (1)3-C2-1-0-1264-
4NADAL (2)3-C2-2-0-02263
5SOLE VOLANTE3-C2-1-0-11934
6AUTHENTIC (1)3-C1-1-0-01875
7SILVER PROSPECTOR (2)3-C2-1-0-01408
8INDEPENDENCE HALL3-C2-1-1-09810
9MAXFIELD (1)3-C0-0-0-0849
10MR. MONOMOY3-C2-1-0-1777

Other horses receiving votes: ENFORCEABLE (72), GOUVERNEUR MORRIS (62), MODERNIST (60), CHARLATAN (42), STORM THE COURT (23), CHANCE IT (18), FINITE (16), EIGHT RINGS (11), TONALIST’S SHAPE (11), MAX PLAYER (8), COUNTRY GRAMMER (8), HONOR A.P. (7), BASIN (6), DENNIS’ MOMENT (3), CANDY TYCOON (3), BRITISH IDIOM (2), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (2), AZUL COAST (2), SHOTSKI (1), STRUCTOR (1), MAJOR FED (1), ANNEAU D’OR (1), VITALOGY (1), INVADER (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 3 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAXIMUM SECURITY (42)4-C1-1-0-04222
2MIDNIGHT BISOU (1)5-M1-0-1-03693
3MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-03111
4ZULU ALPHA7-G2-2-0-02765
5MR. FREEZE5-H2-1-1-016122
6CODE OF HONOR4-C0-0-0-01147
7FIRENZE FIRE5-H1-1-0-01018
8HARD NOT TO LOVE4-F1-1-0-06310
9MCKINZIE5-H1-0-0-0614
10SILVER DUST6-G2-1-0-0589

Other horses receiving votes: SISTERCHARLIE (54), UNI (44), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (40), TACITUS (35), SPUN TO RUN (34), TOM’S D’ETAT (32), GIFT BOX (27), COVFEFE (16), FINITE (16), STARSHIP JUBILEE (15), TIZ THE LAW (13), MIDCOURT (10), MR. BUFF (10), UNITED (10), TEXAS WEDGE (9), MONOMOY GIRL (8), NEW YORK CENTRAL (8), HIGHER POWER (7), COOKIE DOUGH (6), ELIZABETH WAY (5), ALWAYSMINING (4), SHANCELOT (4), SIR WINSTON (4), IMPERIAL HINT (3), MIND CONTROL (3), SOMBEYAY (3), ETE INDIEN (2), LADY APPLE (2), TONALIST’S SHAPE (2), HIDDEN SCROLL (1), OMAHA BEACH (1), SILVER PROSPECTOR (1)

Votes by Voter