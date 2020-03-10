TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 4 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1T AUTHENTIC (16) 3-C 2-2-0-0 373 6 1T TIZ THE LAW (22) 3-C 1-1-0-0 373 1 3 ETE INDIEN (1) 3-C 2-1-1-0 254 3 4 NADAL 3-C 2-2-0-0 215 4 5 HONOR A.P. 3-C 1-0-1-0 156 22 6 SILVER PROSPECTOR (2) 3-C 2-1-0-0 140 7 7 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 3-1-1-1 137 5 8 MISCHEVIOUS ALEX 3-C 2-2-0-0 81 27 9 INDEPENDENCE HALL 3-C 2-1-1-0 70 8 10 GOUVERNEUR MORRIS 3-C 1-1-0-0 68 12

Other horses receiving votes: KING GUILLERMO (59), ENFORCEABLE (59), MAXFIELD (53), THOUSAND WORDS (51), MODERNIST (50), CHARLATAN (33), MR. MONOMOY (19), STORM THE COURT (11), FINITE (10), MAX PLAYER (9), TONALIST’S SHAPE (8), DONNA VELOCE (7), EIGHT RINGS (7), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (4), STRUCTOR (2), MAJOR FED (2), ANNEAU D’OR (1), THREE TECHNIQUE (1), DENNIS’ MOMENT (1), WELLS BAYOU (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 4 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (16) 5-M 1-0-1-0 376 2 2 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 316 3 3 ZULU ALPHA (1) 7-G 2-2-0-0 267 4 4 MAXIMUM SECURITY (24) 4-C 1-1-0-0 241 1 5 MR FREEZE 5-H 2-1-1-0 159 5 6 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 110 6 7 COMBATANT 5-R 2-1-0-1 95 - 8 FIRENZE FIRE 5-H 1-1-0-0 74 7 9T HARD NOT TO LOVE 4-F 1-1-0-0 56 8 9T MCKINZIE 5-H 1-0-0-0 56 9

Other horses receiving votes: STARSHIP JUBILEE (46), SILVER DUST (45), SISTERCHARLIE (41), TACITUS (40), MIND CONTROL (38), UNI (38), RIVER BOYNE (29), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (28), SPUN TO RUN (26), GIFT BOX (26), TOM’S D’ETAT (24), WHITMORE (13), FINITE (12), TIZ THE LAW (11), UNITED (10), COVFEFE (9), HIGHER POWER (8), MONOMOY GIRL (8), NEW YORK CENTRAL (7), MIDCOURT (7), TEXAS WEDGE (6), AUTHENTIC (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), TROPHY CHASER (4), SHANCELOT (3), FLAGSTAFF (3), WAR OF WILL (3), IMPERIAL HINT (3), LADY APPLE (2), MULTIPLIER (1), OMAHA BEACH (1), ALWAYSMINING (1), SIR WINSTON (1)