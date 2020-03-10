TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 4 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TAUTHENTIC (16)3-C2-2-0-03736
1TTIZ THE LAW (22)3-C1-1-0-03731
3ETE INDIEN (1)3-C2-1-1-02543
4NADAL3-C2-2-0-02154
5HONOR A.P.3-C1-0-1-015622
6SILVER PROSPECTOR (2)3-C2-1-0-01407
7SOLE VOLANTE3-C3-1-1-11375
8MISCHEVIOUS ALEX3-C2-2-0-08127
9INDEPENDENCE HALL3-C2-1-1-0708
10GOUVERNEUR MORRIS3-C1-1-0-06812

Other horses receiving votes: KING GUILLERMO (59), ENFORCEABLE (59), MAXFIELD (53), THOUSAND WORDS (51), MODERNIST (50), CHARLATAN (33), MR. MONOMOY (19), STORM THE COURT (11), FINITE (10), MAX PLAYER (9), TONALIST’S SHAPE (8), DONNA VELOCE (7), EIGHT RINGS (7), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (4), STRUCTOR (2), MAJOR FED (2), ANNEAU D’OR (1), THREE TECHNIQUE (1), DENNIS’ MOMENT (1), WELLS BAYOU (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 4 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (16)5-M1-0-1-03762
2MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-03163
3ZULU ALPHA (1)7-G2-2-0-02674
4MAXIMUM SECURITY (24)4-C1-1-0-02411
5MR FREEZE5-H2-1-1-01595
6CODE OF HONOR4-C0-0-0-01106
7COMBATANT5-R2-1-0-195-
8FIRENZE FIRE5-H1-1-0-0747
9THARD NOT TO LOVE4-F1-1-0-0568
9TMCKINZIE5-H1-0-0-0569

Other horses receiving votes: STARSHIP JUBILEE (46), SILVER DUST (45), SISTERCHARLIE (41), TACITUS (40), MIND CONTROL (38), UNI (38), RIVER BOYNE (29), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (28), SPUN TO RUN (26), GIFT BOX (26), TOM’S D’ETAT (24), WHITMORE (13), FINITE (12), TIZ THE LAW (11), UNITED (10), COVFEFE (9), HIGHER POWER (8), MONOMOY GIRL (8), NEW YORK CENTRAL (7), MIDCOURT (7), TEXAS WEDGE (6), AUTHENTIC (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), TROPHY CHASER (4), SHANCELOT (3), FLAGSTAFF (3), WAR OF WILL (3), IMPERIAL HINT (3), LADY APPLE (2), MULTIPLIER (1), OMAHA BEACH (1), ALWAYSMINING (1), SIR WINSTON (1)

