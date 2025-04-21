NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 21, 2025

Week 13 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 20. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 JOURNALISM (29) 3-C 2-2-0-0 299 1 2 SANDMAN 3-C 3-1-1-1 228 2 3 TAPPAN STREET (1) 3-C 2-1-1-0 216 3 4 SOVEREIGNTY 3-C 2-1-1-0 173 5 5 RODRIGUEZ 3-C 4-2-1-1 161 4 6 BURNHAM SQUARE 3-G 3-2-0-0 109 7 7 TIZTASTIC 3-C 3-1-0-1 98 6 8 COAL BATTLE 3-C 3-2-0-1 77 8 9 CITIZEN BULL 3-C 2-1-0-0 75 9 10 BAEZA 3-C 3-1-2-0 52 10

Other horses receiving votes: GOOD CHEER (49), GRANDE (22), FINAL GAMBIT (20), AMERICAN PROMISE (15), QUIETSIDE (12), EAST AVENUE (10), BARNES (9), TENMA (9), PUBLISHER (5), FIVE G (4), GOSGER (2), RIVER THAMES (2), OWEN ALMIGHTY (2), GOAL ORIENTED (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 THORPEDO ANNA (25) 4-F 2-2-0-0 291 1 2 WHITE ABARRIO (2) 6-H 2-2-0-0 262 2 3 LOCKED (3) 4-C 2-1-1-0 236 3 4 HIT SHOW 5-H 3-2-0-1 192 4 5 MINDFRAME 4-C 1-1-0-0 112 5 6 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 1-0-0-1 90 6 7 FIRST MISSION 5-H 2-1-0-1 86 36 8 CARL SPACKLER 5-H 1-1-0-0 77 7 9 RAGING TORRENT 4-C 1-1-0-0 66 8 10 FIERCENESS 4-C 0-0-0-0 52 9

Other horses receiving votes: MIXTO (32), TOUCHUPONASTAR (32), FOREVER YOUNG (23), CAVALIERI (18), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (16), KOPION (16), JOURNALISM (9), RICHI (7), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (7), HALL OF FAME (6), JUST A TOUCH (5), BARNES (5), BOOTH (4), EXTRA ANEJO (3), SKELLY (1), QUEEN MAXIMA (1), RED ROUTE ONE (1)