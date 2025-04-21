Sovereignty, under exercise rider Guesler Cardona, breezes 5 furlongs in 1:00.60 on Saturday, April 19, at Churchill Downs for owner/breeder Godolphin and trainer Bill Mott. Photo credit: Coady Media

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 21, 2025

Week 13 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 20. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1JOURNALISM (29)3-C2-2-0-02991
2SANDMAN3-C3-1-1-12282
3TAPPAN STREET (1)3-C2-1-1-02163
4SOVEREIGNTY3-C2-1-1-01735
5RODRIGUEZ3-C4-2-1-11614
6BURNHAM SQUARE3-G3-2-0-01097
7TIZTASTIC3-C3-1-0-1986
8COAL BATTLE3-C3-2-0-1778
9CITIZEN BULL3-C2-1-0-0759
10BAEZA3-C3-1-2-05210

Other horses receiving votes: GOOD CHEER (49), GRANDE (22), FINAL GAMBIT (20), AMERICAN PROMISE (15), QUIETSIDE (12), EAST AVENUE (10), BARNES (9), TENMA (9), PUBLISHER (5), FIVE G (4), GOSGER (2), RIVER THAMES (2), OWEN ALMIGHTY (2), GOAL ORIENTED (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1THORPEDO ANNA (25)4-F2-2-0-02911
2WHITE ABARRIO (2)6-H2-2-0-02622
3LOCKED (3)4-C2-1-1-02363
4HIT SHOW5-H3-2-0-11924
5MINDFRAME4-C1-1-0-01125
6SIERRA LEONE4-C1-0-0-1906
7FIRST MISSION5-H2-1-0-18636
8CARL SPACKLER5-H1-1-0-0777
9RAGING TORRENT4-C1-1-0-0668
10FIERCENESS4-C0-0-0-0529

Other horses receiving votes: MIXTO (32), TOUCHUPONASTAR (32), FOREVER YOUNG (23), CAVALIERI (18), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (16), KOPION (16), JOURNALISM (9), RICHI (7), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (7), HALL OF FAME (6), JUST A TOUCH (5), BARNES (5), BOOTH (4), EXTRA ANEJO (3), SKELLY (1), QUEEN MAXIMA (1), RED ROUTE ONE (1)

