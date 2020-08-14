(August 12, 2020) – The State Department released guidance for the Presidential Proclamations from June 22 (P.P. 10014 & 10052) that temporarily suspended issuance of new non-immigrant visas, such as the H-2B visa used by horse trainers. The guidance provides exceptions to the suspension and gives trainers the opportunity to secure more H-2B workers if at least two of the following three indicators are present:
- The applicant was previously employed and trained by the petitioning U.S. employer.
- The applicant is traveling based on a temporary labor certification (TLC) that reflects continued need for the worker.
- Denial of the visa will cause financial hardship to the U.S. employer.
The NTRA urges trainers in need of additional labor to contact their H-2B consultant immediately for further guidance.