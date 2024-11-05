NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – November 4, 2024

Week 41 of the 2024 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through November 3. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Three-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 5 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 THORPEDO ANNA (26) 3-F 7-6-1-0 295 2 2 SIERRA LEONE (3) 3-C 7-3-2-2 262 20 3 FIERCENESS 3-C 6-3-1-1 233 1 4 REBEL'S ROMANCE (1) 6-G 6-5-0-1 150 30 5 IDIOMATIC 5-M 5-3-2-0 88 5 6 FOREVER YOUNG 3-C 5-3-0-2 76 15 7 STRAIGHT NO CHASER 5-H 3-2-0-0 65 - 8 MOIRA 5-M 4-2-2-0 54 31 9 COGBURN 5-H 4-3-0-0 48 3 10 NATIONAL TREASURE 4-C 5-2-1-0 47 7

Other horses receiving votes: MORE THAN LOOKS (41), NEWGATE (39), IMMERSIVE (32), FULL SERRANO (22), RAGING SEA (21), JOHANNES (19), SEIZE THE GREY (17), LAKE VICTORIA (15), ADARE MANOR (15), DORNOCH (15), CARL SPACKLER (14), CITIZEN BULL (13), SOUL OF AN ANGEL (12), THE CHOSEN VRON (12), NEXT (11), SENOR BUSCADOR (11), HIGHLAND FALLS (8), SUBSANADOR (5), MYSTIK DAN (4), SOCIETY (3), HENRI MATISSE (1), POST TIME (1), CINDERELLA’S DREAM (1)