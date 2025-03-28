NTRA to Host 3rd Annual NTRA Kentucky Derby Kickoff Reception On April 9th! The NTRA is extremely excited to announce that we’ll be holding our Annual Kentucky Derby Kickoff Congressional Reception on April 9th on Capitol Hill! The reception will begin at 5 PM in the Cannon Caucus Room, and go until 7 PM. We’ll have refreshments, as well as opportunities for photos with halters from the past two Triple Crown Winners: American Pharoah and Justify. There will also be other surprises, so be sure to get here early! We hope to see you there!

House Passes Budget Bill, Sets Up Massive Reconciliation Bill, President Trump Addresses Joint Session On February 25th, the House voted to pass a budget resolution to set up how much could be spent to implement the President’s priorities, including his tax plan. The vote passed 217-215, with multiple Republican members flipping their votes at the last minute. The resolution now makes its way to the Senate, where Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will likely take a different approach – splitting the plan into two, with one bill focusing on defense and border security, and another on taxes. The President has so far expressed a desire to follow the House’s preferred strategy for one big legislative vehicle that includes all of his priorities, including funding for border security and energy measures. Republicans plan to use reconciliation to pass these, which is a method that requires only a simple majority vote and bypasses the filibuster and typical 60-vote requirement, no matter which plan they decide on. The House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) said House Republicans are hoping to have the tax bill on Trump’s desk by Memorial Day and pressed the Senate to expedite their process as well. Trump affirmed his plan during his joint session address of the House, where, among other things, he repeated support for permanent extension of the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts, stated his goal was to balance the budget, and called for bonus depreciation to be retroactive to his inauguration date on January 20. Tariffs Announced, Stallions Part of Exceptions Recently, sweeping tariffs have been announced affecting goods being imported from various countries, including a blanket 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico. The tariffs would significantly impact the Thoroughbred racing industry. There are certain exceptions, including goods that are compliant under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which live horses are. Currently, these exceptions will last until April 2. The announcements coming from the U.S. Government have been at times confusing, so the NTRA has released an advisory that would hopefully answer questions, which can be found here: https://www.ntra.com/ntra-advisory-and-faqs-on-tariffs/ In the meantime, the NTRA and its team have been working closely with Congressman Andy Barr’s office, the Trump Administration, and officials in Canada to work on this issue.