LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 5, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) today announced the finalists for the 2024 Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, recognizing excellence through the past year in Thoroughbred racing. Winners in 17 horse and human categories will be announced on FanDuel TV, and other outlets, during the 54th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, presented by John Deere, Keeneland, and The Jockey Club, on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the 2024 Horse of the Year.

Of the 240 eligible voters represented by the NTRA, consisting of racetrack racing officials and Equibase field personnel, the NTWAB, and Daily Racing Form, 208 (87%) took part in the voting. Finalists were determined in each category by voters’ top three selections, using a 10-5-1 point basis. Eclipse Award winners are determined solely by first-place votes.

The 2024 Eclipse Awards Finalists, with the exception of Horse of the Year, (in alphabetical order) are:

Two-Year-Old Male: Chancer McPatrick, Citizen Bull, Gaming

Two-Year-Old Filly: Good Cheer, Immersive, Lake Victoria (IRE)

Three-Year-Old Male: Dornoch, Fierceness, Sierra Leone

Three-Year-Old Filly: Cinderella’s Dream (GB), She Feels Pretty, Thorpedo Anna

Older Dirt Male: Full Serrano (ARG), National Treasure, Straight No Chaser

Older Dirt Female: Adare Manor, Idiomatic, Raging Sea

Male Sprinter: Cogburn, Straight No Chaser, The Chosen Vron

Female Sprinter: Society, Soul of an Angel, Ways and Means

Male Turf Horse: Carl Spackler (IRE), Johannes, Rebel’s Romance (IRE)

Female Turf Horse: Cinderella’s Dream (GB), Moira, She Feels Pretty

Steeplechase Horse: Carloun (IRE), L’Imperator (FR), Snap Decision

Owner: Godolphin LLC, Juddmonte, Klaravich Stables, Inc.

Breeder: Calumet Farm, Godolphin, Judy Hicks

Trainer: Chad Brown, Brad Cox, Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, Irad Ortiz Jr., Flavien Prat

Apprentice Jockey: Erik Asmussen, Gabriel Maldonado, J.G. Torrealba

Each finalist will receive two complimentary tickets to the Eclipse Awards, courtesy of The Jockey Club.

Finalists for Horse of the Year will be announced during the live show on January 23. In addition to honoring the 17 winners in the horse and human categories, Mike Gillum will receive the Eclipse Award as the 2024 Horseplayer of the Year. Members of the media will be honored for outstanding coverage in six categories.

Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), and Daily Racing Form. The Eclipse Awards ceremony is produced by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire, Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies.

Information about the Eclipse Awards can be found at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/. Should you have any questions please reach out to Michele Ravencraft at mravencraft@ntra.com.