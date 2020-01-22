LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 22, 2020) – The 49th Annual Runhappy Eclipse Awards, presented by Daily Racing Form, Breeders’ Cup and The Stronach Group, will air live on TVG, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today. Hosted by Acacia Courtney, Britney Eurton, and Gabby Gaudet and highlighted by the announcement of the 2019 Runhappy Horse of the Year, the Eclipse Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET in the Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

TVG is in more than 45 million homes nationwide and also available via DirecTV Now, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Racetrack Television Network (RTN) also will make the Eclipse Awards available across all of its platforms, including Roku.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available online at Eclipse Awards partner websites DRF.com, XBTV.com, and GulfstreamPark.com.

In addition to Horse of the Year, the Eclipse Awards will bestow championship honors in 16 equine and human categories. The program also will include Horseplayer of the Year, Scott Coles, and the NTRA Moment of the Year, recognizing a singular significant occurrence as determined by fans. Members of the media will also be honored for outstanding coverage in six categories.

The Eclipse Awards are voted upon by Equibase field personnel callers and racing officials representing the NTRA; members of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters; and staff from Daily Racing Form.

The “black-tie optional” Eclipse Awards is part of a full week of events that will culminate with the fourth running of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Presented by Runhappy, on Jan. 25. Separate tickets to the Pegasus World Cup are available on the Gulfstream Park website at pegasusworldcup.com.

The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. The Eclipse Awards are bestowed upon horses and individuals whose outstanding achievements in North America have earned them the title of Champion in their respective categories. Those awards are voted by NTRA, Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB).

-30-