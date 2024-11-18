54TH ANNUAL ECLIPSE AWARDS TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets to the Resolute Racing 54th Annual Eclipse Awards presented by John Deere, Keeneland and The Jockey Club are officially on sale. The event will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beach. Since 1971, the Eclipse Awards have bestowed horses and individuals the honor of champion in their respective categories.

After an exciting year of racing, the Eclipse Awards will return for the third consecutive year to The Breakers Palm Beach, with co-hosts Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak presiding over the show and Caton Bredar again serving as the Ceremony Announcer. New to this year’s event, will be an Eclipse Awards Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), which will be held on Thursday morning prior to the awards ceremony on The Ocean Course at The Breakers.

Information about the Eclipse Awards, including host hotels, can be found at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/. Should you have any questions please reach out to Michele Ravencraft at mravencraft@ntra.com.

About the Eclipse Awards

Owned and produced by the NTRA, the Eclipse Awards are sponsored by the NTRA, Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB). The awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, NTRA member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Meghan Rodgers at Mrodgers@ntra.com.