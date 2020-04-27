LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 27, 2020) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that the independent, fee-based consulting firm Anthony James Partners (AJP) has signed on with NTRA Advantage as the group purchasing plan’s newest partner.

NTRA Advantage delivers substantial cost savings – through local dealers – on essential products and services relevant to their business. Since the inception of NTRA Advantage in 2002, industry participants have made $1 billion in purchases, resulting in $180 million in savings.

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is an Owner’s Representative and AV Consultant responsible for the design, procurement and construction administration of some of North America’s largest custom LED scoreboards, state-of-the-art broadcast studios, and innovative control rooms, experiential spaces, concourses and digital signage systems. Both product and manufacturer agnostic, AJP’s only objective is to develop common sense technology solutions that mitigate risk and protect the financial and operational interests of each individual client.

“AJP is thrilled to be able to offer our services as part of the NTRA’s Advantage Program,” said Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer and one of the founding principals of AJP. “Each day, we work side by side with our customers, designing cutting-edge AV solutions, then supporting through procurement, integration and commissioning. Our proven process simplifies the process, produces significant cost savings and ensures the highest quality product available. We look forward to bringing these benefits to the thoroughbred industry.”

AJP technology disciplines include LED Displays, Video Replay Systems, Control Rooms, Sound Reinforcement Systems, Acoustics, High Density Wi-Fi, DTV, Digital Signage Systems, Specialty Lighting and Projection, Network Design and Engineering, Broadcast Cabling (services are scalable to accommodate venue size and financial resources). Recent clients include the Nashville Predators, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Columbus Blue Jackets, Miami Heat, Virginia Tech, Clemson University, Purdue University, University of Maryland, USMA at West Point, Brigham Young University, Philadelphia Union, Los Angeles Football Club, Portland Timbers, and many more. AJP has also recently completed 5x Major ACC Network Broadcast Production Facilities, and 5x SEC and Big 10 Network Upgrades.

“Anthony James Partners has an exceptional track record with its clients and it is our pleasure to welcome them to our roster of Advantage partners,” said Fritz Widaman, Vice President of NTRA Advantage. “Their expertise in the audio/visual realm is something that will benefit many of the industry’s stakeholders.”

Anthony James Partners joins other nationally known participating brands including John Deere, UPS, Big Ass Fans, Sherwin-Williams, Red Brand Fencing, Office Depot and Suncast Commercial.

About Anthony James Partners (AJP)

A consulting company that combines the roles of an Owner’s Representative, AV Consultant and Design Consultant, AJP has completed over 500 large-scale technology projects for high-profile stadiums, arenas, entertainment facilities and collegiate campuses (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, MLS and NCAA). AJP sets the industry bar for AV systems design, technology integration and large-scale project development. For more information on AJP services, visit www.anthonyjamespartners.com, email touchbase@anthonyjamespartners.com, or call 804.727.0070.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).